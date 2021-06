May 9, 1896: A very promising gold prospect is being opened out on the Good Luck claim, located about two and a half miles from Elko, near Kittridge canyon water pipe line. The claim is owned by Messrs. J. and H. Dewar, McFarlane, Bett and Sproule. The entire country in that neighborhood has been located. A paying mining property near Elko would be a grand thing for the town.