I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I wrote a post this week about how I surprised my depressed and lonely 92-year-old dad in Florida. The highlight was that I offered to bring him back to California with me so he could hug his grandkids. Of course, he jumped at the chance and that was before I’d even told him I booked him a first class ticket.