Southern Crescent Chorale Holds Auditions for Next Season

The Segregated Skies of WWII – Tuesday, June 1 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Fayetteville location at The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive: Explore the history and heroism of the Tuskegee Airmen. This inspiring group of men were the first African American pilots to fly in combat during World War II, proving to be some of the most skilled aviators of their time. Join Andrea Miskewicz with the KSU Museum of History as she shares the undeniable courage and skill of these brave pilots that contributed to the desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces in 1948. This presenter will be joining us via Zoom. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.