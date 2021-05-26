Southern Crescent Chorale Holds Auditions for Next Season
The Southern Crescent Chorale (SCC) has a reputation for excellence and achievement in the south metro area arts community. An auditioned community chorus, the Chorale’s mission is to enrich its communities and provide talented and interested singers an opportunity to perform a variety of challenging choral literature with high performance standards. Chorale members hail from six different metro Atlanta counties. Always a popular choice for quality entertainment, the Chorale performed the wildly popular “On Broadway” Concert at Southern Ground Amphitheater in Fayetteville on May 22.thecitizen.com