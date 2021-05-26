Cancel
Spring Creek, NV

Artistic - Gracey Ledbetter, Spring Creek High School

Elko Daily Free Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Gracey Ledbetter has taken visual arts, second-dimension foundations, digital photography and drawing & painting classes at Spring Creek High School. She organized the Halloween Highway art club event last year and leads the FFA club. Gracey demonstrates commendable leadership qualities inside and outside the classroom, proving her creativity, sound critical thinking skills, conscientious work ethic and mature attitude necessary to be exceptional at any career she chooses to pursue.

elkodaily.com
City
Spring Creek, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
