Artistic - Gracey Ledbetter, Spring Creek High School
Senior Gracey Ledbetter has taken visual arts, second-dimension foundations, digital photography and drawing & painting classes at Spring Creek High School. She organized the Halloween Highway art club event last year and leads the FFA club. Gracey demonstrates commendable leadership qualities inside and outside the classroom, proving her creativity, sound critical thinking skills, conscientious work ethic and mature attitude necessary to be exceptional at any career she chooses to pursue.elkodaily.com