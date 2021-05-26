Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Survey: COVID-19’s varied impacts on fresh fruit and vegetable supply chains in Senegal

cgiar.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been much discussion on the resilience of different types of agrifood value chains during the COVID-19 pandemic. Good empirical evidence on this issue is limited because comparing value chains must account for variations in several factors (different commodities, different countries, etc.). The study by Anna Fabry and her colleagues described in this post is thus especially interesting, as they compare the performance of different types of value chains within a single country (Senegal) and the same commodity group (horticultural products). They find that export-oriented vertically integrated value chains have been much more resilient than their more traditional counterparts that supply domestic markets. Key differences relate to how the different value chains have been able to overcome input and labor constraints.—Johan Swinnen, series co-editor and IFPRI Director General.

www.cgiar.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senegal#Fresh Fruit#Covid 19#Supply Chains#Key Markets#Commodity Markets#Agrifood#Supply Domestic Markets#Variations#Horticultural Products#Key Differences#Empirical Evidence#Ifpri Director General#Country#Series Co Editor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Economykfgo.com

Asia’s factories sustain expansion, supply chain woes cloud outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity continued to expand in May thanks to an ongoing recovery in global demand, surveys showed on Tuesday, though rising raw material costs and supply chain constraints clouded the outlook. A spike in COVID-19 infections in countries like Taiwan and Vietnam could disrupt semiconductor output...
Public HealthMacdaily News

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak threatens to disrupt tech supply chain

A rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak has left factories operating below capacity in Vietnam’s industrial northern provinces, where suppliers for Apple and other multinational tech firms are located, Reuters reports, citing “industry sources.”. Phuong Nguyen and James Pearson for Reuters:. After successfully containing the new coronavirus for most of last year,...
Industryopenaccessgovernment.org

Logistics & supply chain will win the COVID-19 war

Professor Richard Wilding argues that biochemistry is winning the battle against coronavirus, but logistics and supply chain will win the war. When at last the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, we may praise the success of the vaccination programme. But how will the entry in the history books read? Will...
Industrytruckpartsandservice.com

HDMA Pulse Survey addresses supply issues, COVID-19

COVID-19 metrics are improving and some suppliers are reporting less of an impact on their current business plans caused by parts shortages, according to the Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association’s (HDMA) preliminary May results from its Pulse Survey of its members. “The severity and potential duration of the supply disruptions has...
Economybusinessnewswales.com

New Plans to Boost Cyber Resilience of UK’s Critical Supply Chains

New proposals to help British businesses manage cyber risks attached to supply chains are being considered. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is calling for views on a number of measures to enhance the security of digital supply chains and third party IT services, used by firms for things such as data processing and infrastructure management.
Industrynddist.com

Q&A: MAGID Leaders Discuss PPE Supply Chain Impacts

When the pandemic hit, perhaps no suppliers were more heavily impacted than those who carried PPE. Industrial Distribution recently sat down with Gary Cohen and Matt Block of Magid, a manufacturer and distributor of safety supplies, to discuss the supply chain impacts and what we can expect moving forward. ID:...
Public Healthmintel.com

How India’s second COVID-19 wave is impacting consumer behaviour

Nidhi leads India’s research team and specialises in analysing and providing insights to better understand the Indian marketplace and consumer behaviour. The COVID-19 pandemic followed by complete lockdown was an unprecedented event that led to shifts in consumer behaviour, preferences and lifestyles. While some of these changes came down to consumer choice, a lot of changes were forced due to the lack of options. This resulted in consumers sharply reducing their spending across most categories and focusing on essentials.
Economyajot.com

Supply Chains History, Development & Impact of “The Great Reset”

Historically a supply chain system has always been part of human societies. It has existed in different ages and time by arranging supplies of different goods and services from one area to another or in the same area to meet diverse, growing demands and needs of people or to just earn profits. Despite the fact the present form of supply chain system started when Henry Ford started his “Mass Production” system of automobiles in early 1910 and evolved along with the evolution of the automotive industry, it wasn’t till 1982, when Keith Oliver, a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, introduced the term “Supply Chain Management System (SCMS)” to the public domain in an interview for the Financial Times.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Survey launched to gauge Covid-19 impact

May 31—A NEW survey that asks key questions to business owners regarding the economic impact of Covid-19 has been launched by Bahrain's premier business association. The study, initiated by the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), seeks to collect feedback from the business community on how long they see themselves sustaining operations and the challenges they face, such as non-payment of wages or lay-offs in the coming period .
Food Safetyprovokemedia.com

Fruit & Vegetable Delivery Service Oddbox Appoints Splendid

LONDON — Fruit and vegetable delivery service Oddbox, which rescues fresh produce which is deemed “too big”, “too ugly” or the “wrong colour” from going to waste, has appointed Splendid Communications as its lead consumer agency. After a three-way competitive pitch run by Creativebrief, Splendid’s brief is to help Oddbox...
Economyajot.com

China’s supply chain frontliners bear brunt of surging costs

China’s factories, power plants and farms are fielding the worst effects of a surge in commodity costs that’s yet to hurt the wallets of the nation’s citizens. Electronic goods makers are balking at the volatility in raw materials prices and are cutting orders for rods and pipes, said Henan Qixing Copper Co. That’s a double blow for the supplier of metal parts, which is already dealing with soaring refined copper prices.
Softwareminingmagazine.com

Aveva on automating the supply chain

British industrial software company Aveva has played a pioneering role in this space, particularly in its material inventory and stockpile management solutions. Gain deeper insight with a Mining Magazine Premium Subscription including unrivaled research reports from Mining Magazine Intelligence. £1 for the first month followed by monthly instalments at a...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-AstraZeneca's deals to produce and supply its COVID-19 vaccine

(Adds details on Japan, Mexico, Argentina, updates African Union, Oxford Biomedica, Emergent) May 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca signed a deal on Wednesday in Japan to produce the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, that it developed with Oxford University. AstraZeneca has signed manufacturing deals with at least 20 firms for distribution worldwide. Here are the deals it has signed, with the most recent first: SUPPLY DEALS REGION/GROUP DOSES FUNDING EXPECTED FURTHER DELIVERIES Mexico, 4 million Undisclosed Last week of May Argentina 2021 African Dropped plans to Afreximbank had Ongoing Union secure the earlier planned vaccines for to provide members from the advance Serum Institute of procurement India to avoid commitment duplicating guarantees of efforts by COVAX. up to $2 COVAX aims to billion to the deliver 600 manufacturers million shots Bahrain Undisclosed Undisclosed Received first delivery from Serum in January Japan Will procure 120 Undisclosed Undisclosed million doses from domestic makers Chile Had a pre-deal to Undisclosed Undisclosed purchase 14.4 million doses but eventually signed to buy 4 million Saudi Arabia 3 million from Undisclosed January 2021 Serum Ecuador Approximately 5 Allocated some Mass vaccination million $200 million started in March overall to buy vaccines Germany 3 million doses Undisclosed In February Mali Wants to buy more Over 31 billion At the end of than 8.4 million CFA francs with March doses financial assistance from GAVI Morocco 2 million Undisclosed Received in January Bolivia 5 million from Undisclosed 228,000 doses Serum arrived in March India 110 million from Federal govt To be delivered in Serum Institute as received doses May, June and July of Apr 28, at 150 Indian according to govt rupees per dose Kenya 24 million Undisclosed Arrived in second week of February Peru 14 million Undisclosed Supply not due to begin arriving until September Vietnam 30 million Undisclosed Unknown Indonesia 50 million Undisclosed One batch arrived in April 2021 Malaysia 6.4 million Undisclosed Unknown Colombia 10 million Undisclosed Unknown Philippines 17 million, Undisclosed Due to receive 2.6 including a mln shots in May; private sector received 525,600 agreement for 2.6 doses through million COVAX Thailand Initially 26 Previously First batch million doses, approved budget expected to be addition under of 6 billion available in {nL4N2IC2R6] further agreement baht ($199 mid-2021 ?Status unknown million) Bangladesh 30 million from Undisclosed Received over 9 [ Serum mln doses from nL1N2HR0V9] Serum earlier; in March, India gifts 1.2 mln free doses Spain 31.6 million under Undisclosed Between Dec. 2020 European Union and June 2021 scheme Switzerland 5.3 million Undisclosed Unknown Canada Up to 20 million Undisclosed Unknown doses Australia "Enough" for Undisclosed Unknown population of 25 million, free of cost European 300 million, 750 million Some by end-2020 Union option of euros for 300 additional 100 million doses million dropped after delays Latin Initially produce Estimated at First half 2021 America, 150 million doses, $600 million excluding and eventually for the first Brazil make at least 400 150 million million doses Japan 120 million doses Undisclosed 30 million doses by March 2021 China Private deal aimed Undisclosed Some by end-2020 for annual production capacity of at least 100 million doses in 2020, and at least 200 million doses by the end 2021 South Korea 20 million Undisclosed First shipment was [ in February nL1N2IO01E] Russia Unknown Undisclosed Unknown Israel Unknown Undisclosed Unknown Brazil Initially receive $356 million Unknown 100 million doses Serum One billion Undisclosed 400 million before Institute of end-2020 were India expected previously Epidemic 300 million $750 million, Some before end- response with $383 from 2020 group CEPI CEPI and Vaccine alliance GAVI United 300 million $1.2 billion Was earlier States expected by Oct. 2020 United 100 million 84 million 4 million in 2020. Kingdom pounds Earlier about 30 million doses were expected with initial deliveries by Sept/Oct. 2020. MANUFACTURING DEALS FIRM BASED IN DEAL VALUE FOR FURTHER Nipro Corp Japan Undisclosed Filling the shot into vials and packaging it, due to start in June 2021 KM Biologics, Japan Undisclosed Preparing and bottling part of Meiji doses holdings IDT Biologika Germany Undisclosed Contract manufacturing expected to speed up output of finished COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter CSL Ltd Australia Undisclosed Additional 20 million requested by Australian government, approximately 30 million doses already being manufactured Halix B.V. Netherlands Undisclosed Commercial manufacture of the vaccine Siam Thailand Undisclosed Manufacture and supply Bioscience, the vaccine in Thailand SCG and other nations in Southeast Asia Albany U.S. Undisclosed Produce millions of Molecular doses through finishing Research services at manufacturing plant in Albuquerque, New Mexico Oxford UK 15 million Unknown number of doses Biomedica pounds to for large-scale reserve commercial manufacture manufacturin under expanded deal. In g capacity, May, company said AZ further 35 commissioned more million batches from it for H2 pounds plus 2021 costs payable in certain situations Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Making the drug substance at its Maryland facility. AZ's second deal with firm Foundation of Mexico Undisclosed Latin American supply Mexican with Argentina, billionaire excluding Brazil, could Carlos Slim reach 250 million mAbxience of Argentina Undisclosed Initially producing 150 the INSUD million doses for Latin Group America, excluding Brazil Kangtai Bio China Undisclosed Aimed for Annual production capacity of at least 100 million doses in 2020, and at least 200 million doses by end-2021 Emergent U.S. $174 million Undisclosed doses in BioSolutions second deal with AZ. Cut manufacturing for AZ vaccine at its Baltimore plant in April SK Bioscience South Korea Undisclosed Undiluted solutions of the vaccine until early 2021 R-Pharm Russia Undisclosed Unknown doses Daiichi Japan Undisclosed Unknown doses Sankyo Fundação Brazil $127 million About 30 million doses Osvaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) Symbiosis Scotland Undisclosed Clinical trial supply Pharmaceutica l Cobra U.S. Undisclosed One million doses per Biosciences month Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Vial filling and packaging capacity at its manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy Emergent U.S. $87 million 300 million doses BioSolutions Serum India Undisclosed One billion doses for Institute of low and middle-income India countries. 400 million before end-2020 were expected previously Oxford UK Undisclosed Manufacturing unknown Biomedica number of doses Sources: Company statements, Government reports, WHO, Reuters reporting (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely and Clarence Fernandez)
Marketsneighborwebsj.com

In Depth Analysis and Survey of COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Bench Bladder Scanners Market 2021Insights with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2020Verathon, LABORIE, Vitacon, DBMEDx, MCube Technology

Report is a detailed study of the Bench Bladder Scanners market, which covers all the essential information required by a new market entrant as well as the existing players to gain a deeper understanding of the market.The primary objective of this research report named Bench Bladder Scanners market is to help making reliable strategic decisions regarding the opportunities in Bench Bladder Scanners market. It offers business accounts, industry investors, and industry segments with consequential insights enhancing decision making ability.[email protected] or call us on +1-312-376-8303.
Lehi, UTnutraingredients-usa.com

Nature’s Sunshine corroborates supply chain issues affecting industry

Nature’s Sunshine is the latest company in the dietary supplement industry to report supply chain difficulties as the dislocations caused by the global pandemic continue to reverberate through the system. Nature’s Sunshine, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, is a network marketing company based in Lehi, UT. The...
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

Study says a firm’s supply chain role affects lending, borrowing

A deep analysis of supply chains by researchers in the Lundquist College of Business finds that a firm's role in the chain can have a large influence on borrowing and lending strategies. Businesses typically rely on banks and financial markets for financing, but credit provided by suppliers can also play...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

OECD pegs India's GDP growth forecast at 9.9 pc

Paris [France], May 31 (ANI): The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Monday cut its growth projection for India to 9.9 per cent this year from 12.6 per cent estimated earlier in March. "In India, the rapid rebound in activity since mid-2020 has paused with resurgence of the...