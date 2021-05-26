newsbreak-logo
Public School Curriculum Transparency Legislation Key to Battling Politics in the Classroom

By Wisconsin Institute for Law, Liberty
Urban Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe News: A new report from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) is urging the adoption of curriculum transparency legislation to arm parents and taxpayers with the ability to access and review controversial curriculum material in public schools. WILL recently issued identical open records requests to nine large Wisconsin school districts and experienced, first-hand, the cost, time, and difficulty of accessing curriculum material.

