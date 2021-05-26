newsbreak-logo
“Incredibly resilient, strong young people” Rudsdale Newcomer High School, An RFF Shout Out

greatschoolvoices.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA guest post from the Rogers Family Foundation 6 May, 2021. Rudsdale Newcomer High School (Rudsdale Newcomer) opened its doors in August of 2017 as an alternative school geared specifically toward Oakland’s newcomer population. Newcomer students in Oakland are bright, strong, resilient youth who have overcome significant challenges to make it to Oakland, so when OUSD realized they were dropping out at rates higher than other student groups, they partnered with a social worker to interview 50 students to learn what would better support them to obtain their high school diplomas. The results were clear — students asked for flexibility with their schedules to allow them to work and take care of responsibilities outside of school; thus came Rudsdale Newcomer, a full-service community alternative school with reduced and flexible hours, a focus on English language development, holistic individualized support, career exploration, cultivating lifelong learners.

greatschoolvoices.org
