BAR HARBOR – The Town Council voted last week to suspend the conservation hours requirement for commercial clamming license holders for the 2021-2022 season. Typically, clammers have to put in seven hours of conservation work in the year leading up to the issuance of a license, but the town’s Marine Resources Committee suggested it be suspended because COVID-19 made it hard for harvesters to participate in public events. The committee expected the conservation-time requirement would return for next year’s licenses.