Panasonic has announced the new Lumix GH5 II, an update to the GH5, designed for live-streaming, YouTube, Vloggers, and video needs, the camera records unlimited C4K and 4K up to 60fps. The camera is said to give 25% improved dynamic range, better skin tones and colour gradation, as well as improved detail, and improved highlight retention. When looking at the GH5 II and comparing it to the GH5, there are some subtle but slight physical differences, however, Panasonic made sure that the camera had the same size and body shape, so that cages and other accessories will fit.