Amazon buys Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45bn at same time as asking for $10bn government bailout for Blue Origin

By Andrew Reid (EOSHD)
EOSHD
 3 days ago

The time for Hollywood Studios to sell out to streaming is now. As well as that, we seem to live in an age of corporate socialism. All corporate people are so woke aren’t they? They all go around pontificating about this, moralising about that, but at the same time the parent company is dipping two hands into the public purse.

www.eoshd.com
