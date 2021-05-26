Electric mobility is rising—how can we make the most of it?

The transport sector already accounts for more than one-quarter of energy-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions—a figure projected to double by 2050 if left unabated. To avoid this scenario, governments worldwide are considering ambitious steps to curb transport emissions and help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. As we head toward COP26, we see more and more powerful narratives emerging around the ‘right pathways’ to decarbonizing transport. On the one hand, many high-income countries have been promoting electric vehicles as the most promising way to decarbonize transport. On the other hand, one may wonder how this model would apply to developing countries when more than 50 percent of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa does not even have access to basic electricity for cooking or lighting.