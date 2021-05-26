newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Make Drones at Home with New Mobile Mini Manufactory

uasweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden recently announced the use of drones to inspect the country’s roads, bridges, and utilities as part of his sweeping infrastructure plan. Two innovative tech organizations have partnered to meet the need for Made in the USA drones and put all Americans back to work through at-home, commercial drone production. Aquiline Drones (AD), a comprehensive commercial drone manufacturer and cloud solutions provider and MakerspaceCT, a non-profit tech incubator for entrepreneurs, businesses, schools and the community, are launching the innovative Aquiline Agile Manufacturing Pod (AMP), the latest addition to the world of Industry 4.0.

uasweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Mobile Mini#Mobile Operating Systems#Software Systems#Building Software#Mobile Solutions#Americans#Makerspacect#Amp#Mro#Aquiline Drones#Hardware Manufacturing#Systems Engineers#Cloud#Systems Integration#Real Time Control#Units#Technological Solutions#Larger Installations#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsdronedj.com

DJI releases new, smarter, Robomaster Tello Talent drone

DJI has released a new drone aimed at the educational market. It picks up from the Tello EDU model and adds a ton of new features – including the ability to fly a group of the drones in a swarm. The new drone is called the Robomaster Tello Talent, or...
BusinessIndustrial Distribution

Digi-Key Announces New Partnership with Mini-Circuits

Electronic component distributor Digi-Key Electronics today announced a global distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits to offer the company's MMIC product line up of 50 GHz, LTCC filters, baluns and couplers, and patented reflectionless filters. Mini-Circuits is a leader in radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems, offering a huge...
Violent Crimesgizmochina.com

Deal: Get XKJ L900 Pro Mini Drone for $79 (Original Price $150)

AliExpress is giving a fantastic deal on XKJ L900 Pro Mini Drone. The Drone which generally retails for $150 is now available at a heavily discounted price of $79.23 only. XKJ L900 Pro Mini Drone at $79.23 (after discount)@AliExpress. XKJ L900 Pro Mini Aerial Drone features 4K HD Ultra Clear...
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

The new Power Connector accessory makes Nest Thermostats compatible with more homes

A new accessory now available for pre-order on the Google Store makes it possible to set up Nest Thermostats in homes where they would previously have been incompatible. By using the Nest Compatibility Checker, many users were disappointed to find that they couldn’t enjoy having a smart thermostat in their homes, but the Nest Power Connector changes that.
Electronicssuasnews.com

NUAIR Enhances Security and Reliability of New York’s Drone Corridor

The Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance (NUAIR) and AURA Network Systems (AURA) today announced a collaboration to install infrastructure throughout New York’s 50-mile unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) corridor, utilizing AURA’s secure command-and-control (C2) communication links that provide voice, data, and navigation capabilities for the aviation industry. To enhance the commercial viability of UAS, drones require capabilities that enable safe flight farther than pilots can see, referred to as beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). AURA’s wireless network will provide real-time, reliable communications that UAS need to conduct safe BVLOS operations.
ElectronicsHartford Business

Hartford drone maker, MakerspaceCT partner to launch mobile manufacturing pods

A Hartford-based aerial drone company is partnering with nonprofit technology incubator MakerspaceCT to roll out mobile manufacturing units it says will bring new job opportunities directly to American households. Aquiline Drones, which manufactures remotely-piloted miniature aircraft, said it will soon be accepting pre-orders for its “Aquiline Agile Manufacturing Pod,” a...
ElectronicsTechCrunch

Airspace Link raises $10M to make drones safer for both operators and communities

CEO Michael Healander explains to TechCrunch that the company sees airspaces as digital infrastructure lacking critical regulations. “Today you have rules and regulations on the road,” he says, explaining that the company is building digital roads and management for drones. Airspace Link’s novel platform addresses drone operators’ and communities’ concerns, enabling pilots to safely fly while complying with local airspace restrictions.
Technology3DPrint.com

GoProto Delivers 3D Printed Comms System for Combat Vehicles

Australian rapid manufacturing provider GoProto delivered locally 3D printed dismount communication components for next-generation combat vehicles to Rheinmetall Defence Australia (RDA), a subsidiary of German technology firm Rheinmetall. GoProto is the first Melbourne-based 3D printing provider to work with RDA and provide critical products for its Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), demonstrating what the 3D printing service provider calls a “viable in-country solution” in advanced manufacturing for sovereign industrial capability.
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

Lenovo mobile unit makes gains

Lenovo’s mobile business reported continued sales momentum across all markets in its fiscal Q4 (ending 31 March). Mobile Business Group (MBG) revenue increased 86 per cent year-on-year to $1.5 billion, with Lenovo branding pre-tax income of $21 million as a record high since it acquired Motorola in 2014. Device shipments...
Electronicsdevex.com

Robots, drones, and AI: The new technology making waves in WASH

In India, robots search through sewers to identify needed repairs. In Israel, satellite sensors roam the skies to detect drinking water leaks. And in the Republic of Congo, satellites and artificial intelligence track floods in near real time, allowing for swift remedial action. While the use of robotics, drones, and...
Cell Phonesccr-mag.com

BOSTIK LAUNCH NEW MOBILE APP

Bostik, Inc., a world leader in specialty adhesives and installation systems for building construction, has announced the release of its new App, the Bostik Pro™, available for free on both iOS and Android platforms. “Our new Bostik Pro™ mobile app significantly improves the user-experience for our customers,” stated Eric Loferski,...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

KION North America launches new portal for distributors and dealers

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The North American subsidiary of the KION Group, KION North America, has completely revamped its online portal for its dealer network. Against the backdrop of rapidly growing e-commerce, the creation of the new portal was equally important with the increased demands on warehouse management and material flow solutions.
Electronicsarxiv.org

Who Watches the New Watchmen? The Challenges for Drone Digital Forensics Investigations

The technological advance of drone technology has augmented the existing capabilities of flying vehicles rendering them a valuable asset of the modern society. As more drones are expected to occupy the airspace in the near future, security-related incidents, either malicious acts or accidents, will increase as well. The forensics analysis of a security incident is essential, as drones are flying above populated areas and have also been weaponised from radical forces and perpetrators. Thus, it is an imperative need to establish a Drone Digital Forensics Investigation Framework and standardise the processes of collecting and processing such evidence. Although there are numerous drone platforms in the market, the same principles apply to all of them; just like mobile phones. Nevertheless, due to the nature of drones, standardised forensics procedures to date do not manage to address the required processes and challenges that such investigations pose. Acknowledging this need, we detail the unique characteristics of drones and the gaps in existing methodologies and standards, showcasing that there are fundamental issues in terms of their forensics analysis from various perspectives, ranging from operational and procedural ones, and escalate to manufacturers, as well as legal restrictions. The above creates a very complex environment where coordinated actions must be made among the key stakeholders. Therefore, this work paves the way to address these challenges by identifying the main issues, their origins, and the needs in the field by performing a thorough review of the literature and a gap analysis.
Electronicstechadvisor.com

DJI could launch a new 249g drone this summer

The Mini 2 didn’t get ActiveTrack (something many felt it should have had, partly because the older Spark had it), and it didn’t have any sensors for avoiding obstacles. If you held out and were waiting for a Mini 3, it looks like you won’t have to wait until November 2021. Rumours are hotting up that a new Mini is about to be launched, with DJI reacting to stiff competition such as the Hubsan Zino Mini Pro and bringing out a new model even sooner.
Syracuse, NYRomesentinel.com

Enhancement to unlock ‘new level’ for area’s drone corridor

The Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance (NUAIR) and AURA Network Systems announced Tuesday a collaboration to install cutting-edge infrastructure throughout New York’s 50-mile unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) corridor, from the Griffiss International Airport in Rome to Hancock Field in Syracuse. Officials say the enhancement will take the Central New...
MLSrealtytimes.com

Bring it Home® Communities Launches New Mobile App to Help Brokers and Agents provide Home Sellers confidence to List Their Homes

Bring it Home® Communities accelerated its national rollout with the introduction of a patent-pending mobile app for brokers and agents. The innovative app, appropriately named “Before they list,” acts as a catalyst to receive specific information on a property. This social tool is used to gauge interest from other agents in an office, to determine market viability, which can be used by the agent or broker to help generate a listing agreement.
MarketsTimes Union

Aragon Identifies 16 Major Providers in the Digital Business Platforms Market

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Aragon Research identifies sixteen major providers in its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Business Platforms, 2021, published today. The report states that the digital business platform market is expanding as the need to integrate emerging technologies and data sources continues to grow.
Cell PhonesHEXUS.net

ASUS Announces All-New Mini PC PN41

ASUS today announced Mini PC PN41, an ultracompact computer that delivers powerful performance for a diverse range of scenarios, from digital signage to small and home-office and beyond. Featuring the latest 11th Gen Intel® Pentium® Silver or Celeron® mobile processor with Intel UHD Graphics, plus support for high-speed 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, Mini PC PN41 is ready to deliver effective multitask computing, yet its diminutive size takes up minimal space on a desk — so it’s ready to fit in just about anywhere.
Cell PhonesCosmos

New universal law of human mobility

How people move around cities follows a predictable and universal pattern, scientist say, which will be crucial not only for urban planning but also controlling pandemics. By analysing mobile-phone tracking data from across four continents, the team confirmed that people visit places more often when they don’t have to travel far to get there.