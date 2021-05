Harry Kane next club odds: Where will the Spurs hitman be playing next season?. The two Manchester clubs are the next most likely after Tottenham... News broke last night that Harry Kane had expressed his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer. This put several of the top clubs on red alert. If he doesn’t stay at Spurs, bookies feel his next destination will be the Premier League champions Man City at 6/4. It’s no surprise with City’s pulling power and their desire for a new number 10 with Sergio Aguero’s departure imminent.