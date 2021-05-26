iFarm and Al Sadarah Group to Boost Food Security in Qatar Through Vertical Farming

From the last few decades, the population is growing at an enormous rate. Just for reference, the world’s population is expected to grow by over 9.7 billion. With the rise of population, the demand for the food supply is also increased. Moreover, due to industrial development and urbanization, the arable land is gradually decreased. Tractors play a vital role in crop production to maintain a proper food supply. Sonalika 750 tractor is the most productive tractor model for farming. However, to resolve this problem, vertical farming is one of the best farming practices and might be the future of agriculture.