SC inmate gets over 5 years in prison for 'sextortion' of military members
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina inmate is getting an additional five and a half years in prison after extorting military members in a scheme using dating sites. Wendell Wilkins, 32, of Spartanburg, was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to money laundering, for his role in a scheme to extort and defraud military members that was operated out of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).www.wcnc.com