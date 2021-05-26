SC inmate gets over 5 years in prison for 'sextortion' of military members

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a person of interest in an early Thursday shooting that left a man with several gunshot wounds to his body. Around 12:31 a.m. Thursday, May 13, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of McKown’s Mountain Road in response to a shooting with injuries. Deputies located a male subject with several gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional, Sheriff Steve Mueller said.