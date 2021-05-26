newsbreak-logo
SC inmate gets over 5 years in prison for 'sextortion' of military members

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina inmate is getting an additional five and a half years in prison after extorting military members in a scheme using dating sites. Wendell Wilkins, 32, of Spartanburg, was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to money laundering, for his role in a scheme to extort and defraud military members that was operated out of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

