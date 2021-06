Not to spoil it, but he didn't own a Corvette. We recently ran across a rendering dubbed ‘Purple Rain’ of a wide body Chevelle, and it, naturally, caused the song to get stuck in my head for a few days. When that noise quieted a little, I started to wonder what Prince drove. Arguably one of the best guitar players of all time, and one of the most iconic performers, Prince certainly had the funds to buy anything he wanted, so what were his tastes? Of course they’re interesting, it’s Prince! Let’s check out some of the highlights.