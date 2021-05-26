newsbreak-logo
Elizabeth City, NC

White Woman Struck Two Black Women With Her Car at an Andrew Brown Jr. Protest; Faces Hate Crime Charges

 3 days ago

A white woman almost ran over two Black women who were peacefully protesting in Elizabeth City, N.C. In the small North Carolina town where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police last month, protesters gather often for daily demonstrations. On May 24, motorist Lisa Michelle O’Quinn drove her car in the direction of two protestors, CNN reported.

