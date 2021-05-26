How Freelance Dancers Have Survived—and Thrived—During the Last Year

Every filmmaker knows negative film reviews are an inevitable part of the business. Like all artistic endeavours, filmmaking is subject to interpretation, and that subjectivity can seem quite brutal at times. It takes courage to put your work out in public. You’ll be praised, dissected, mocked, and sometimes misunderstood. As a filmmaker, you can receive legitimate reviews with well-thought-out content or offensive comments from trolls whose only mission is to try and upset you. After you’ve put so much time and effort into the film and have such high hopes for success, it’s often heartbreaking to have your enthusiasm crushed by a faceless person. Still, film reviews are vital as they provide a conduit to engage with your fans and let others know about your work. The key to publicly recovering from a critical review is responding in a way that protects and controls your image. Here are some ways to handle those negative reviews.