Back in April, scientists sounded the alarm bell: The American West May Be Entering a ‘Megadrought’ Worse Than Any in Historical Record:. Drought has scorched western North America for the better part of two decades, withering crops, draining rivers and fueling fires. Scientists now warn that this trend could be just the beginning of an extended megadrought that ranks among the very worst of the past 1,200 years and would be unlike anything known in recorded history.