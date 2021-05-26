CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Associate Director, Public Relations

 2021-05-26

Under the direction of the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), the Associate Director, Public Relations is responsible for the creation and implementation of PR strategy for internal and external audiences, and is the principal media representative to all international, national, regional, and local press outlets. This role serves as a key liaison and collaborates closely with all Atlanta Ballet departments to synchronize integrated marketing and leverage earned media with the goal of brand elevation.

