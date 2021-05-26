Associate Director, Public Relations

The National Band Association recently awarded Julian Greening, Mount Carmel School band director and maestro, with the “Citation of Excellence.”. In a virtual award presentation of the award, the National Band Association’s high school representative, Chad Kamei, acknowledged Greening’s efforts, saying, “NBA’s executive committee takes great pleasure in awarding a citation of excellence to Julian Greening of Mount Carmel High School’s Wind Orchestra, for an outstanding contribution to band and band music. Through his professional leadership, he has inspired and motivated excellence in musical performance. His record of service in this profession is one he may be justifiably proud of and will serve as a model to others.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 7 DAYS AGO