[Video] Trailer Released for the Korean Movie "I'm the Only One Who Eats"
Trailer released for the Korean movie "I'm The Only One Who Eats" "I'm The Only One Who Eats" (2021) With Hee Ya, Seung Ha, Ah Reum, James, Sang Woo,... Two women who have known each other since childhood, have been friends for a long time. And Mi-joo who has been in touch for a long time, says she is getting married, and asks Eun-ji when she will get married, and starts teasing her if she has a man. Eun-ji, who is angry, says she can meet if she wants to, and Mi-joo then tells her to seduce the man (Seong-cheol) who passes by there. Then Eun-ji says the man looks like a pushover and that she can seduce a man like that right away, then proceeds to approach him.www.hancinema.net