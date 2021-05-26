[Video] Trailer Released for the Korean Movie "I'm the Only One Who Eats"

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTrailer released for the Korean movie "I'm The Only One Who Eats" "I'm The Only One Who Eats" (2021) With Hee Ya, Seung Ha, Ah Reum, James, Sang Woo,... Two women who have known each other since childhood, have been friends for a long time. And Mi-joo who has been in touch for a long time, says she is getting married, and asks Eun-ji when she will get married, and starts teasing her if she has a man. Eun-ji, who is angry, says she can meet if she wants to, and Mi-joo then tells her to seduce the man (Seong-cheol) who passes by there. Then Eun-ji says the man looks like a pushover and that she can seduce a man like that right away, then proceeds to approach him.

Yeon Woo Jin and Lee Moo Saeng Offered Male Lead Roles in Upcoming Female Friendship K-drama Thirty Nine with Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Ahn So Hee

The casting of male leads for upcoming jTBC drama Thirty Nine (39) is underway and it looks like the production has an eye for talented actors who will be complementary support to the three female leads for a female-centric drama. Yeon Woo Jin and Lee Moo Saeng are the first two actors offered the male lead roles in the drama which has firmed up the leading lady cast of Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Ahn So Hee. This drama sounds quite lovely as it focuses on the deep friendships of three best friends who are all on the cusp of 40 so I hope it doesn’t create shrill personalities and let’s the story tell itself naturally. The drama is coming from the PD of Age of Youth 2 and Last who is also a co-director of Run On, with the screenwriter of Boyfriend (Encounter), Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, My Annoying Brother, and Entertainer.
Ji Sung commands the courtroom in new promos for Devil Judge

New promos have been released for tvN’s upcoming drama Devil Judge, featuring lead actor Ji Sung (Doctor John) in a new poster and video teaser. The drama aims to tackle the meaning of justice through a dystopian South Korea where the whole nation has to participate in a live courtroom show. The star judge of the show is played by Ji Sung whose true intentions are difficult to decipher. At times he seems to be the people’s hero, but at the same time there’s something about him that makes you question whether he’s just the devil in disguise.
The Rocketship [Video]

Shaun and Joey are two young brothers living in Glasgow with their single mom, Stace, who struggles desperately to keep afloat. Despite the troubles and disquiet in their lives, they have each other, as well as their ongoing project: building a space rocket. When Stace finally reaches the end of...
7 K-Dramas that you need to watch at least once in your life!

Here are 7 K-Dramas that you need to watch at least once in your life!. The drama follows the seemingly ego-centric and narcissistic vice chairman of Yumyung Group, Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon), who gets an interesting wake-up call after his secretary for nine years, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), decides to quit within a month.
Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin, And Krystal Dish On What Drew Them To Their Film “Sweet & Sour”

With its premiere fast approaching, the cast of “Sweet & Sour” held an online press conference to talk about the film!. On June 1, “Sweet & Sour” cast members Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin, and f(x)’s Krystal participated in an online press conference with their director Lee Gye Byuk. “Sweet & Sour” is a romantic comedy about the sweet taste of the start of a romantic relationship and the quick and bitter transformation of love. It centers around the “sweet” couple of Jang Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong) and Da Eun (Chae Soo Bin), whose relationship turns “sour” with the addition of the charming Bo Young (Krystal).
Deliver Us from Evil (2020) Review

Hitman In-nam (Hwang Jung-min) has one last job before his retirement and of course it goes wrong due to the target being a blood-brother to killer Ray (Lee Jung-jae) who is now targeting him and anyone related to the hit. Out of the blue he gets a call from his former lover from Thailand begging for help about her kidnapped child but blows it off. When he is contacted later to collect her body he realises it is serious and travels to Thailand where the story really takes off.
Shin Hyun Bin Offered the Female Lead of Revenge K-drama The Youngest Son of Sunyoung Opposite Song Joong Ki

The winds of casting gods shifts and turns and this time it’s a great surprise. The female lead offer is officially out for the upcoming K-drama adaptation of revenge novel The Youngest Son of Sunyoung (The Chaebol’s Youngest Son) and the prize has been presented to K-actress Shin Hyun Bin. I’m dying here because she’s totally different in every way than the earlier name floated that is Suzy and actually gives off very similar vibes to male lead Song Joong Ki‘s last leading lady Jeon Yeo Bin in Vincenzo. It’s the smart, capable, cool, composed actress aura, and Shin Hyun Bin impresses in every drama I’ve seen of her. She’s actually coming back to the small screen twice in coming months already: in Hospital Playlist 2 and later opposite Go Hyun Jung in Someone Like You (A Person Who Looks Like You). I’m super jazzed if she accepts opposite Song Joong Ki for The Youngest Son which is scheduled for the first half of 2022.
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Movie Will Release In Japan Next Week

Sunrise has announced a new release date for the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway movie. After multiple delays caused by the pandemic, the new Gundam movie will finally be available in Japanese theaters on June 11, 2021. [Thanks, CinemaToday!]. Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway is a movie adaptation of the Hathaway’s Flash...
‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Drops The Rock Into an Action Film Soaked In Eco Horror and Body Horror [Video]

I’m never all that surprised when a Disney film dabbles in horror, something they’ve been doing since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs came out in 1937. Up until this point, Disney’s forthcoming Jungle Cruise – a film version of the popular Disney Parks boat ride – has looked like a generic action film. Today’s second trailer doesn’t really move the needle away from that sentiment, but it does inject the story with a bit of horror.
Seo Hyun-jin, Kim Dong-wook on a flower-filled date in You Are My Spring

Upcoming drama You Are My Spring is about adults who are still children at heart. Somehow they all end up living in a building where a murder happened. The first teaser belies the dark premise with its cheery mood. The casting lineup consists of: Seo Hyun-jin (Black Dog), Kim Dong-wook...
Go Kyung Pyo to Guest Star in tvN Drama My Roommate is a Gumiho Reuniting with Hyeri After Answer Me 1988

As if I need another reason to love newly arrived tvN fantasy romance My Roommate is a Gumiho, a guest star is arriving that adds another layer of cuteness plus nostalgia. Sadly Ryu Jun Yeol is filming a drama and Park Bo Gum is off in the army, but another Answer Me 1988 male lead is showing up to reunite with Hyeri in a cameo role. It’ll be Sung Sun Woo himself Go Kyung Pyo who will be doing a guest starring turn in Roomie. Not sure what he’s playing but I’m sure it’ll just be a nice treat. I don’t think he’ll be another male gumiho as Woo Yeo mentioned he was unique as all gumihos are women.
Hyeri And Jang Ki Yong Enjoy Their First Date In Contrasting Outfits In “My Roommate Is A Gumiho”

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong will be going on a sweet date!. Based on a popular webtoon, “My Roommate Is a Gumiho” is a new romantic comedy about a 22-year-old college student named Lee Dam (played by Hyeri), who accidentally swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (played by Jang Ki Yong), who was close to achieving his goal of becoming human.
K-ent Discusses Why So Many K-dramas Airing in the Second Half of 2021 are All Noona-Dongsaeng Romances

Yup, when you assemble it together like the Avengers its hard not to see the way wind trends are blowing for the second half of 2022. K-ent discussed that six big name female lead K-dramas scheduled for the second half of 2021 are all noona-dongsaeng romances or pairings, with an older woman and (much) younger man. We have Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong in Now We are Breaking Up, Go Hyun Jung and Kim Jae Young in Someone Like You (A Person That Looks Like You), Lee Do Hyun is rolling right into filming Melancholia opposite Im Soo Jung, and same goes for Seo Hyun Jin who will be doing Why Oh Soo Jae with new male lead Baek In Hyuk (after initial offers went out to Kim Young Dae and Hwang In Yeob), Park Min Young is Song Kang‘s fourth female lead this year in Office Romance Cruelty, and last but not least Jeon Do Yeon will be paired up with Ryu Jun Yeol for Disqualified as a Human (Human Disqualification). K-ent thinks this wave is due to women becoming more independently successful in South Korea so the noona-dongsaeng taboo is lessened as well as the lack of leading men in the late 30’s-early 40’s range to cast in a female lead dramas as they wouldn’t want to do it so the role goes to the younger gen male actors.
Netflix Film “Sweet & Sour” Is More Than Just A Romance Movie

The lead stars and director of Sweet & Sour have unveiled key points that make the upcoming film worth checking out!. Recently meeting the press for an online conference, Chae Soo Bin, Jang Ki Yong, Jung Soo Jung and Director Lee Gye Byeok shared stories about the movie. It chronicles...