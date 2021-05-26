newsbreak-logo
Axalta Appoints Jacqueline Scanlan to SVP/Chief Human Resources Officer

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. has announced the appointment of Jacqueline Scanlan to senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective June 14, 2021. “I am thrilled to welcome Jackie to Axalta and our leadership team,” said Robert Bryant, CEO of Axalta. “She will play a pivotal role as we look to continue to build our organization and culture to support our aggressive growth plans. Jackie is a business-focused leader with expertise in building world-class human resource organizations and in developing high-performing, engaged workforces. She will help us continue to attract, retain and develop the best people to drive performance at Axalta.”

