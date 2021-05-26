AHRMA Dream Team Takes on 24 Hours of Perry Mountain
The 24 Hour AHRMA Dream Team will compete in the Perry Mountain 24 Hour Challenge June 5 and 6 in Maplesville, Alabama. Elora, TN (May 26, 2021) – A “dream team” of pro and amateur racers representing the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) will take on an off-road marathon aboard vintage machines. The 24 Hour AHRMA Dream Team will compete in the Perry Mountain 24 Hour Challenge June 5 and 6 in Maplesville, Alabama.www.cyclenews.com