Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

AHRMA Dream Team Takes on 24 Hours of Perry Mountain

By Press Release
Cycle News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 24 Hour AHRMA Dream Team will compete in the Perry Mountain 24 Hour Challenge June 5 and 6 in Maplesville, Alabama. Elora, TN (May 26, 2021) – A “dream team” of pro and amateur racers representing the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) will take on an off-road marathon aboard vintage machines. The 24 Hour AHRMA Dream Team will compete in the Perry Mountain 24 Hour Challenge June 5 and 6 in Maplesville, Alabama.

www.cyclenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Racing#Paul Will#Olympics#Motorcycle Racing#Off Road#Ktm#Elora#The Ahrma Dream Team#American Isde#Ama Rrb Hall Of Fame#Ahrma Post Vintage#Kawasaki Team Green#Setra Enduro#Madison Cycle Supply#Yamaha#Ama Organizations#Ahrma Board Of Trustees#Husqvarna#Louisiana Cross Country#Isde Silver Medals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Austin, TXCycle News

AHRMA Bringing Vintage Dirt Track to COTA

AHRMA plans to hold vintage dirt-track race on the 1/3-mile COTA track during the Republic of Texas Rally, which is scheduled for June 10-13, 2021. Elora, TN (May 14, 2021) – The American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) is bringing a living history of Dirt Track racing to the Republic of Texas Rally at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA), in Austin, Texas.
Charlotte, NCindycar.com

Hard Work Fueling Dreams for Female Crew at Paretta Team

Every week for the last three months, a crew of women have arrived at Team Penske’s race shop near Charlotte, North Carolina, to train in the wee hours of the morning. From 4:30-6 a.m. Monday-Thursday, these women go through physical training and practice pit stops before heading to their regular jobs for the rest of the day. It’s been a grueling schedule, but the end result – being a part of Paretta Autosport at the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge – is worth it.
MotorsportsRoadracingWorld.com

AHRMA: Aldana Named Grand Marshal Of Classic MotoFest In The Heartland

AMA Hall of Famer David Aldana Named AHRMA Classic MotoFest Grand Marshal. (May 20, 2021, Elora, Tennessee) Legendary racer David Aldana will be the Grand Marshal for the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) AHRMA Classic MotoFest® in the Heartland. The event is May 28-30, 2021, at Heartland Motorsports Park,...
Colorado Springs, COgolobos.com

Lobos Earn 18 Spots on All-Mountain West Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of New Mexico track and field team has claimed 18 spots on the 2021 Outdoor Track and Field All-Mountain West Team. The all-conference team consists of the top three finishers in each individual event and the top three relay teams at the at the Mountain West Conference Championships.
NBAtucsonpost.com

Winless teams meet as Dream visit Fever

Two struggling teams will face off Friday night when the Atlanta Dream visit the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis. The Dream are 0-2 after losing 85-77 at home Wednesday to the Chicago Sky, who were without star Candace Parker because of an ankle injury. The Fever are 0-3 following an 88-67...
Lander, WYbridgervalleypioneer.com

Mountain View track athletes ‘Rock’ and take 3A W by storm

LANDER — The MVHS track and field team continued their domination of this year’s track season when they captured the first and second place at the 3A West track meet last weekend at Lander. Both teams have been dominant this year as they have laced up their shoes, buckled down...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Toyota Racing NCWTS Post-Race Recap — Charlotte 5.28.21

CHARLOTTE (May 28, 2021) – John Hunter Nemechek drove to his series-leading third victory of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday evening. It was Kyle Busch Motorsports’ sixth win of the season and Toyota’s eighth victory in the first 10 Truck Series events this season. Toyota Racing Post-Race...
MotorsportsGalion Inquirer

IMSA runs at Mid-Ohio over the weekend

The 2021 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season got off to a good start over the weekend with the IMSA WeatherTech Championship. That race was held Sunday afternoon, while a few support races took place on both Saturday and Sunday. A total of five races were held. Besides the WeatherTech Championship, there also were two MX-5 Cup events, as well as the Michelin Pilot Challenge and Prototype Challenge.
Charlotte, NCspeedsport.com

Herbst Rolls To First Xfinity Pole At Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. – Riley Herbst will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the green flag for the first time on Saturday afternoon during the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Herbst, driving the No. 98 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, claimed his first series pole with a 29.350-second lap...
NBAMarietta Daily Journal

Wings look for team chemistry as they visit Dream

The Dallas Wings were one of the preseason favorites to challenge for a WNBA title, but they are 1-2 as they head to Atlanta to face the improving Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. Dallas is coming off an 88-81 loss at the New York Liberty on Monday night while Atlanta...
Idaho Mountain Express

SVSC teams take second place

Two Sun Valley Soccer Clubs took home trophies from Boise’s Directors Cup at Simplot Field Complex Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23. The SVSC U15 boys did amazing work over the two-day event. They took second place in the U15 Gold Division. The U15 boys finished pool play in first by totaling up 28 points with a goal differential of +10. However, the boys lost in the finals to Idaho Rush 06 Nero, 1-0.
TrafficPosted by
Anniston Star

Business boon from Iron Mountain Road could take time

Bryan Feazell’s office looks out directly onto the new intersection between Iron Mountain Road and Alabama 21, but so far the new traffic hasn’t increased his business. “I’ve noticed traffic picking up a little, but it hasn’t changed anything for me,” said Feazell, owner of Smith Sales, which sells small trailers — the kind you use to tow a zero-turn lawn mower — on Alabama 21.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Late-race Turnaround Gives Skeen First TA2® Victory of 2021 at Lime Rock Park

LAKEVILLE, CT (31 May 2021) – What came around, went around for Mike Skeen in Monday’s Trans Am Memorial Day Classic finale at Lime Rock Park. The defending TA2® champion lost the lead to Rafa Matos after an incident with a lapped car early in the 66-lap race, but came back with four laps remaining to score his first Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli victory of the season.
Motorsportsracerxonline.com

Plessinger's First Motocross Podium

There’s no question that Aaron Plessinger’s 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season was his best yet on a 450. With a podium finish at Daytona and fifth in the points standings, AP was finally back to the happy go lucky guy that made him so popular when he was winning 250 class titles. But coming into the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Plessinger only had seven career 450 class races under his belt and the question arose as to whether he could keep his supercross success rolling. One round into the championship, and it certainly seems like he has! After stalking Ken Roczen for the entire second moto to ultimately finish second, Plessinger carried 4-2 results to third overall on the day for his first 450 Class Pro Motocross podium. Afterwards, he spoke with the media via Zoom about his strong start to Pro Motocross in 2021.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

The 19-year-old crashed at the Arrabbiata 2 right-hander at Turn 9 at the end of qualifying for the Moto3 class at Mugello while on a flying lap. Tech 3 KTM rider Ayumu Sasaki was following Dupasquier at the time and could do nothing to avoid the Prustel GP rider – Sasaki launched in the air.