AHRMA Dream Team Takes on 24 Hours of Perry Mountain

There’s no question that Aaron Plessinger’s 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season was his best yet on a 450. With a podium finish at Daytona and fifth in the points standings, AP was finally back to the happy go lucky guy that made him so popular when he was winning 250 class titles. But coming into the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Plessinger only had seven career 450 class races under his belt and the question arose as to whether he could keep his supercross success rolling. One round into the championship, and it certainly seems like he has! After stalking Ken Roczen for the entire second moto to ultimately finish second, Plessinger carried 4-2 results to third overall on the day for his first 450 Class Pro Motocross podium. Afterwards, he spoke with the media via Zoom about his strong start to Pro Motocross in 2021.