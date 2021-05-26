SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence Honor 20 Faculty and Staff

STONY BROOK, NY, May 5, 2021 – Stony Brook University has been ranked No. 39 among all U.S. universities in the QS US University Rankings 2021, moving up from No. 45 last year and placing in the top 5.5% nationwide. The University is also ranked as No. 5 among all colleges and universities in New York State. In addition to improving from #45 in 2020 to #39 in 2021, Stony Brook: