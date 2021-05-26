SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence Honor 20 Faculty and Staff
Twenty members of Stony Brook University’s faculty and staff have received the 2020-2021 State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence. The awards acknowledge the dedication and accomplishments of instructional faculty, librarians, and professional staff across SUNY campuses and encourage the ongoing pursuit of excellence. These programs underscore SUNY’s commitment to sustaining intellectual vibrancy, advancing the boundaries of knowledge, providing the highest quality of instruction, and serving the public good.news.stonybrook.edu