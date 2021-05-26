Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Ron Mack and son Stoney talk business, yoyos, and Hamburg

hamburgjournal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to find anyone who’s turned their favorite quarantine pastime into an “overnight” success quite like Stoney Mack. The Edythe J. Hayes seventh grader leveraged his newfound yo-yo hobby into international popularity, and a business that generated revenue in less than a year. Stoney’s father, former UK football player...

hamburgjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Proud Of His Son#Sisters#Home Game#Edythe#Fox#Legacy Equine Academy#African American#Hamburg Journal#Stoney Smiles#Son Business#Father#Lexington#Atlanta#Lea Partners#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Real EstateTMZ.com

T.I. Drops $3.27 Million on Atlanta Mansion

T.I. and Tiny are expanding their real estate portfolio by snapping up a massive home in the ATL -- a move they actually made before they faced multiple sexual assault accusations. According to our sources ... T.I. purchased the 7-bed, 10-bath, 14,000-square-foot Atlanta home at the end of 2020, and...
Charleston, WVwvpublic.org

‘Pot Plane’ Smuggler Returns to Charleston

On June 6, 1979, a plane crashed on the side of the mountain at what was then known as the Kanawha Airport in Charleston. The aging DC - 6 was carrying 26,000 pounds of marijuana. The entire episode has since been referred to as the Pot Plane Crash. Jerome Lill...
Celebritieskentlive.news

Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor is second royal baby born in USA

Lillibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the newest member of the royal family, is also the second baby in line to the throne to have been born in the USA. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a new baby girl in California on Friday. Meghan Markle's press secretary made the announcement adding...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
EntertainmentThe Post and Courier

The best of Tom Mack

• Place of birth: Pennsylvania. • Recent book I read: “Hieroglyphics,” by Jill McCorkle. • If I could meet anyone: Henry James. • My proudest moment: Receiving the Governor’s Award in the Humanities in a special ceremony in Columbia. • My favorite meal: Shrimp Pontchartrain. • Pet peeve: People who...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Little Sam Is Always Late for School

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a young boy who was always late for school until his principal and teacher connived to teach him a lesson about his tardiness and lies. A boy named Sam was always late for school. Every time his teacher confronted him about tardiness, Sam always told a huge lie, exaggerating details. The teacher was always angry but remained patient.
Erie, PAfestivalnet.com

Cookie Erie Pa, Erie, PA

Find other profiles located in USA: Pennsylvania (PA) I'm an independent artist who does covers as well as songwrites my own material. I am new to performing acoustically but am looking to get myself and music out there in any way possible. I have years of experience singing, and performing with bands and talent showcases. I am for the first time getting out on my own in hopes to get more live performances as well as share my message through the music I've written.
Food & Drinksfacts.net

Why Is It Called A Hamburger

Hamburgers are sandwiches that are popular all over the world. It has a ground meat patty placed inside a bun or a sliced bread. The patties are usually from ground beef, but there are also other variations such as Turkey meat. It is also served with condiments like mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, and relish. You may also find cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce, bacon, chiles, or pickles inside.
Livingston County, MIhmdb.org

Hamburg / Edwin B. Winans

The year 1831 marked the arrival of Hamburg's first settlers--Felix Dunlavey, Jesse Hall, Calvin Jackson, Cornelius Miller and Herman Lake--and their families. In 1835, Ann Arbor merchant E.F. Gay and Amariah Hammond purchased thirty acres of land in this area, constructed a dam and built the area's first sawmill. By 1837 the two men had sold their interests to the Grisson brothers, who had emigrated from Hamburg, Germany, in 1834. The Grissons also managed a store, a gristmill and a hotel. in 1837 the village of Hamburg was platted, and in 1840 its post office was established. John Grisson was the first postmaster. One hundred and fifty years after its founding, the village of nine hundred residents boasted a historic Episcopal church, a volunteer fire department, several stores and factories, a library, a cemetery and a township hall.
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Ron Harvey

Ron Harvey, long time resident of Estes Park died May 13, 2021 in Colorado Springs. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol, also a resident of EP; his children from a previous marriage, Marti, Scott, Constance and Trina, his brother Tom of Omaha and his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Fraud Crimesciviccentertv.com

Michigan Better Business Bureau CEO Talks Summer Scam Avoidance

Melanie Duquesnel, President and CEO of the Michigan Better Business Bureau, talks about the latest tactics being used by scam artists, including text message scams or “SMShing” and other common issues that come up with contractors at this time of the year. Stay up to date with our videos by...
Societysrqmagazine.com

Local Business Celebrates Father's Day with Father and Son Company Legacy

Aqua Plumbing & Air, local heating, air conditioning, and plumbing company, is proud to celebrate Father’s Day with a unique focus on family: Co-owners Skip Stanton and Chuck Jacobson hired and work alongside their own sons in order to continue the family tradition of working and finding success in the skilled trades industry while serving the community. "We believe in supporting our future tradesmen and women, and that starts with breaking down the stigma surrounding the skilled trades and stress that an education in the trades is just as valuable as any other," said Stanton. "My two sons, Matt & Michael, bring a dynamic multi-generational depth to the workplace. I’m proud that my sons are continuing the trade and hope my grandson and Chuck’s grandson will join us when they are older.”