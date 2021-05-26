Ron Mack and son Stoney talk business, yoyos, and Hamburg

The year 1831 marked the arrival of Hamburg's first settlers--Felix Dunlavey, Jesse Hall, Calvin Jackson, Cornelius Miller and Herman Lake--and their families. In 1835, Ann Arbor merchant E.F. Gay and Amariah Hammond purchased thirty acres of land in this area, constructed a dam and built the area's first sawmill. By 1837 the two men had sold their interests to the Grisson brothers, who had emigrated from Hamburg, Germany, in 1834. The Grissons also managed a store, a gristmill and a hotel. in 1837 the village of Hamburg was platted, and in 1840 its post office was established. John Grisson was the first postmaster. One hundred and fifty years after its founding, the village of nine hundred residents boasted a historic Episcopal church, a volunteer fire department, several stores and factories, a library, a cemetery and a township hall.