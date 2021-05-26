Video: Stony Brook University Seniors Define ‘What’s a Seawolf?’

A new video has Stony Brook University seniors looking back on their time at SBU and defining the meaning of that age-old question, “What’s a Seawolf?”. Released in time with May 2021 Commencement, the video features graduating seniors reflecting on what made their Stony Brook experience unique. Students talk about supporting each other, making connections for life and connecting with alumni, being a part of an inclusive community, forming their own identity, and finding their true passion.