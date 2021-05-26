Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden Orders New Report on Virus Origin From U.S. Spies

By Josh Wingrove
Bloomberg
 12 days ago

President Joe Biden said he ordered the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble” its effort to determine where the coronavirus came from, after conflicting assessments of whether its origins are natural or a lab accident. In a statement Wednesday, Biden said the intelligence community delivered a report to him earlier this...

www.bloomberg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Diana Degette
Person
Robert Redfield
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Virus#South China#U S#U S Intelligence#Chinese Scientists#Spies#Data Scientists#Security Experts#Press China#National Security#Americans#Republican#World Health Organization#The White House#Cdc#Wall Street Journal#White House Press#Who#U S Politicians#Chinese Resistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

China State Media Blasts U.S. Senators' 'Treacherous' Visit to Taiwan

China's state news outlets continue to decry Sunday's high-profile stopover in Taipei by three serving U.S. senators, with Beijing's official press agency Xinhua calling the whirlwind visit a "political farce" and a "treacherous move" by Washington. In separate editorials on Monday, Xinhua and Communist Party newspaper China Daily were highly...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Declining Vaccination Rates Threaten Biden's July 4 Goal

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Plunging vaccination rates are imperiling President Joe Biden's goal of getting COVID shots into the arms of at least 70% of American adults by July 4, while public health experts worry that Southern states, where immunization numbers are the lowest, could see a spike in cases over the summer.
U.S. Politicsdailymagazine.news

Clock is ticking on infrastructure, Biden officials say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives will start the process of preparing an infrastructure bill for a floor vote on Wednesday, with or without Republican support, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNN on Sunday morning. "The president still has hope, Joe Manchin still has hope" for crafting...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Asks 'Why Does Fox News Keep Chris Wallace?'

Former President Donald Trump questioned on Monday why Fox News continues to employ anchor Chris Wallace, in a new statement from his Save America Political Action Committee (PAC). The criticism comes after Wallace clashed with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski over unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Now we know how far Giuliani went for Trump

Listen to this audio, exclusively obtained by CNN, of Rudy Giuliani in July 2019 -- when he was still President Donald Trump's lawyer and henchman -- cajoling an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into Joe Biden.
Foreign Policynewsitem.com

US senators promise vaccines for Taiwan amid China row

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, part of President Joe Biden's move to share tens of millions of jabs globally, three American senators said Sunday, after the self-ruled island complained that China is hindering its efforts to secure vaccines as it battles an outbreak.
Presidential Electionpennsylvanianewstoday.com

The current pace of the COVID-19 vaccine could mean that the United States will not reach President Biden’s July 4 target.

Related video above: Dr. Forch says the United States is cautiously optimistic that it will be able to vaccinate children under the age of 12 by Thanksgiving. The United States is at risk of failing to meet President Joe Biden’s July 4 vaccination target. By that date, Biden hopes that at least 70% of all adults (that is, ages 18 and older) will receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. , We do not reach Biden’s goal. The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that vaccination rates are actually slowing. As of the June 3rd report of the CDC, 63% of adults were initially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. This was a slight increase from 62% from the report a week ago (May 27). Since the CDC began tracking this statistic in mid-February, 1% of adults who completed their first dose in a week are even lower. Prior to May 27, the 7-day moving average for new adults who received their first injection did not fall below 1.5%. The delay in vaccinated new adults is not shocking, but a little surprising. After peaking vaccination rates in mid-April, the number of new vaccinated people declined, but this slide appeared to end in mid-May. May 14 and 27. This was just around the time the CDC announced that vaccinated people would not need to wear a mask in most situations. This announcement soared the interest of those looking for where to get the vaccine, and clearly focused on the administration of the vaccine itself. The problem seems to be that the increase is temporary and we It happened when there was a shortage of vaccinations. Simply put, the current weekly vaccination rate does not reach 70% by July 4th. With only one month left until July 4, the current vaccination rate is 67% in the United States to 68% of the adult population who received at least one vaccination by Independence Day. To reach 70% by July 4, the current downtrend needs to be reversed. From now until July 4, on average about 1.6% of the population needs to be first vaccinated each week, which is significantly higher than this week’s vaccination rate. Such a surge is not impossible. The fact that 1.6% of people took their first vaccine a week was actually about the same as the period from May 14th to May 27th. The week ending with the June 3rd report. The problem is that the vaccination rate hasn’t actually increased since it became readily available in April. I just saw the decline paused. = In fact, there is a shortage of people who have stated that we want the vaccine as soon as possible. In a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll in late May, 66% of Americans were COVID- 19 I have found that I have been vaccinated for the first time or want to be vaccinated as soon as possible. This 66% is about the same percentage that the current immunization trend line shows that it will reach by July 4. Polls in May barely rose from 64% to 66%. The latest campaigns to get people vaccinated (for example, relaxing mask obligations for vaccinated people) do not seem to be very effective in the long run. Mostly, they got people trying to get vaccinated and got the vaccine sooner. To reach Biden’s 70% target, some people should get the vaccine by the end of next month. It’s clear that you need to be confident that 4% (sufficient to get 70% in the US in addition to the 66% mentioned above) are scheduled to book a vaccine or the next 3 months. I will receive the first vaccination within. This is to give these unvaccinated people a sense of urgency to receive the first dose.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Joe Biden doesn't want to meet the press

(CNN) — Joe Biden has been president of the United States for 138 days. And in that time, he has held a total of ONE formal news conference. Asked about that paucity of pressers -- ahem! -- on Sunday by CNN's Brian Stelter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied that Biden "takes questions several times a week."