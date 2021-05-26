Biden Orders New Report on Virus Origin From U.S. Spies

Related video above: Dr. Forch says the United States is cautiously optimistic that it will be able to vaccinate children under the age of 12 by Thanksgiving. The United States is at risk of failing to meet President Joe Biden’s July 4 vaccination target. By that date, Biden hopes that at least 70% of all adults (that is, ages 18 and older) will receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. , We do not reach Biden’s goal. The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that vaccination rates are actually slowing. As of the June 3rd report of the CDC, 63% of adults were initially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. This was a slight increase from 62% from the report a week ago (May 27). Since the CDC began tracking this statistic in mid-February, 1% of adults who completed their first dose in a week are even lower. Prior to May 27, the 7-day moving average for new adults who received their first injection did not fall below 1.5%. The delay in vaccinated new adults is not shocking, but a little surprising. After peaking vaccination rates in mid-April, the number of new vaccinated people declined, but this slide appeared to end in mid-May. May 14 and 27. This was just around the time the CDC announced that vaccinated people would not need to wear a mask in most situations. This announcement soared the interest of those looking for where to get the vaccine, and clearly focused on the administration of the vaccine itself. The problem seems to be that the increase is temporary and we It happened when there was a shortage of vaccinations. Simply put, the current weekly vaccination rate does not reach 70% by July 4th. With only one month left until July 4, the current vaccination rate is 67% in the United States to 68% of the adult population who received at least one vaccination by Independence Day. To reach 70% by July 4, the current downtrend needs to be reversed. From now until July 4, on average about 1.6% of the population needs to be first vaccinated each week, which is significantly higher than this week’s vaccination rate. Such a surge is not impossible. The fact that 1.6% of people took their first vaccine a week was actually about the same as the period from May 14th to May 27th. The week ending with the June 3rd report. The problem is that the vaccination rate hasn’t actually increased since it became readily available in April. I just saw the decline paused. = In fact, there is a shortage of people who have stated that we want the vaccine as soon as possible. In a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll in late May, 66% of Americans were COVID- 19 I have found that I have been vaccinated for the first time or want to be vaccinated as soon as possible. This 66% is about the same percentage that the current immunization trend line shows that it will reach by July 4. Polls in May barely rose from 64% to 66%. The latest campaigns to get people vaccinated (for example, relaxing mask obligations for vaccinated people) do not seem to be very effective in the long run. Mostly, they got people trying to get vaccinated and got the vaccine sooner. To reach Biden’s 70% target, some people should get the vaccine by the end of next month. It’s clear that you need to be confident that 4% (sufficient to get 70% in the US in addition to the 66% mentioned above) are scheduled to book a vaccine or the next 3 months. I will receive the first vaccination within. This is to give these unvaccinated people a sense of urgency to receive the first dose.