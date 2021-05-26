Compost Bins for your home available at a reduced cost.
Composting is a great way to recycle our organic "waste" into a beneficial soil amendment for our yards and gardens. Composting at home can also help reduce methane production at landfills. Using the compost in our landscapes helps store carbon in the soil instead of releasing it into the atmosphere and can reduce your trash by 50% or more by composting leaves, grass clippings, garden debris, fruit peels, vegetable scraps, tea bags, coffee grounds, egg shells, paper towels, napkins and even paper bags.www.tewksbury-ma.gov