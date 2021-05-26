newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Man Found Shot, Killed at End of the World

bigislandnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead on the road to End of the World in Keauhou Tuesday night, May 25. According to Hawai‘i Police Department, central dispatch received a call at approximately 9:29 p.m. regarding an unresponsive male at the end of the Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, between the ages of 35 and 40, dead with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds to the torso area.

bigislandnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Of The World#Victim Of Shooting#At Scene Of Shooting#Gunshot Wounds#Hawai I Police Department#Central Dispatch#Hpd#Area Ii#Big Island#View Comments#Man#Authorities#Kin#Keauhou Tuesday Night#Police Activity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Metairie, LAWDSU

Man shot, killed outside Metairie apartment

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in Metairie. Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of North Elm Street where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside an apartment. The victim...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Man shot and killed in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1900 block of Arlington Avenue, and the St. Louis Metro police homicide unit is overseeing the investigation. Police were called to the scene in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood around noon. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was not conscious or breathing.
Santa Maria, CAcalcoasttimes.com

Man shot and killed on Santa Maria street

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Santa Maria, in at least the seventh fatal shooting in Santa Barbara County in 2021. During a verbal altercation between a group of people, another man brandished a gun and shot the victim. Shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to...
Monterey Park, CAmynewsla.com

Man Shot, Killed by Police in Monterey Park

A man was shot and killed by police officers outside of the Monterey Park Police Department station Monday. The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Newmark Avenue, near Barnes Park, at about 5 p.m., according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. It was not immediately clear...
Spanaway, WANew Haven Register

Man found dead inside van shot himself, not at deputy

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — The Medical Examiner’s Office says a man found dead inside a van last week after a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy fired at him in Spanaway killed himself. The 52-year-old died of a rifle wound to the head, The News Tribune reported. The News Tribune and The...
Malibu, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Malibu

A man was found shot to death in Malibu, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies responding to a call of shots being heard Friday afternoon found the man seated in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, a statement said. The man, described...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Police ID man shot, killed in Southwest Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooing and asking the public for help to locate suspects. Just after 11p.m. Monday, police responded to report of a shooting the 1200 block of North 9th Street in Garden City, according to a release from Police Chief Courtney Prewitt. Upon arrival,...
San Francisco, CAJohn Green's tumblr

S.F.: Man found fatally shot in SOMA district

SAN FRANCISCO — Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man died in a shooting late Saturday in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, police said. Officers from the Southern Station responded about 11:15 p.m. to the 1100 block of Mission Street, where they found the man in his car with a gunshot wound.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Man found shot to death in Nutbush neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found shot to death near a home in Nutbush Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at 1324 Wells Station Road, police say. When officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced...
Bladensburg, MDWUSA

Man shot and killed outside night club in Bladensburg

BLADENSBURG, Md. — A man is dead after being shot outside of a nightclub in Bladensburg early Saturday morning, according to the Bladensburg Police Department. Multiple shots were fired just after 3 a.m. outside of the Mexico Lindo MXL Night Club in the 5600 block of Annapolis Road, Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington Sr. said.
Delaware Statestardem.com

Ridgely man shot, killed in alleged knife attack

HARTLY, Delaware – The Delaware State Police investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, May 26, near Hartly. The investigation began around 4:29 a.m., when troopers were dispatched to a 911 call reporting a person shot and multiple persons stabbed in the 700 block of Proctors Purchase Road. Upon arrival, troopers secured the scene and escorted emergency medical responders into the home where they located numerous people with injuries.
Akron, OHbeaconjournal.com

Man found shot to death in Kenmore backyard identified

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a 28-year-old man shot and killed in Akron Monday night as Cameron Murray. Akron police said Murray is the 23rd homicide victim of the year. Police said Murray was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a backyard in the 2200 block of...
Stamford, CTdailyvoice.com

ID Released For Stamford Man Found Shot Dead In After-Hours Club

Police have released the identities of two men found shot dead in the basement of an illegal after-hours nightclub in Fairfield County. The men, 38-year-old Charles Dimples Barnes, of Bloomfield, in Hartford County, and Fairfield County resident Norman Charles Peters, age 40, of Stamford, were found around 1:55 a.m., Sunday, May 16, in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport PD Captain Kevin Gilleran.
Mckeesport, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Police: Man shot and killed in vehicle in McKeesport

Homicide police are investigating a man who was found dead inside a vehicle in McKeesport early Saturday morning. Allegheny County Police said they were notified at 5:43 a.m. of a shooting in the 2200 block of Riverview Street. First responders found the man shot in a vehicle and he was pronounced dead on scene.