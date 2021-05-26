Man Found Shot, Killed at End of the World

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead on the road to End of the World in Keauhou Tuesday night, May 25. According to Hawai‘i Police Department, central dispatch received a call at approximately 9:29 p.m. regarding an unresponsive male at the end of the Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, between the ages of 35 and 40, dead with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds to the torso area.