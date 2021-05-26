Cancel
Governor Cuomo Announces Lowest Statewide Seven Day Average Positivity Rate Since August 30th And New Vaccine Incentive

By Sam Joachim
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andrew Cuomo announced lowest 7 day average COVID-19 positivity rate since August 30th in his update on the state's progress statistics during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of Wednesday May 26th, 133,208 tests were reported for the day prior with 936 of those turning up positive for an infection...

