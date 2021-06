Car fires are terrifying when you find yourself trapped in your car after a major Mississippi car accident. Part of protecting yourself in a situation like this involves being aware of possible sources of the fire and ways to escape your vehicle. There been several reports and studies over the years that have figured out the most common causes of car fires and where the fires tend to spread the most. Consider asking a Mississippi Auto Accident Lawyer for help if you suffered burn injuries in a car accident caused by a careless driver.