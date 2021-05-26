Cancel
Mount Vernon, OH

Ohio Eastern Star Home entertains residents with safari

By Submission
Mount Vernon News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON – Tigers and cubs and gorillas — oh my!. Partially hidden among the savannah grasses on the campus of The Ohio Eastern Star Home, Elders and Care Partners recently enjoyed the beauty and unique wonders of a safari. Amidst the many African animals depicted, a few domestic ones appeared as well; and the Elders actively engaged with several, recalling fond memories of farm life.

