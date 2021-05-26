Ohio Eastern Star Home entertains residents with safari

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cleveland OH 1218 PM EDT Tue May 11 2021 OHZ003-006-008-010-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-120030- /O.NEW.KCLE.FR.Y.0007.210512T0600Z-210512T1200Z/ Lucas-Wood-Sandusky-Lorain-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit- Portage-Trumbull-Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark- Mahoning-Marion-Morrow-Holmes-Knox- Including the cities of Toledo, Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Fremont, Bellevue, Clyde, Lorain, Elyria, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Norwalk, Willard, Brunswick, Medina, Wadsworth, Akron, Kent, Aurora, Streetsboro, Ravenna, Warren, Niles, Upper Sandusky, Carey, Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, Mansfield, Ashland, Wooster, Orrville, Rittman, Canton, Massillon, Alliance, Youngstown, Boardman, Austintown, Marion, Mount Gilead, Cardington, Millersburg, Killbuck, and Mount Vernon 1218 PM EDT Tue May 11 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest probability for frost in Lucas, Sandusky, and Lorain Counties will be further inland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit http://www.weather.gov/cle.