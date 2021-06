Marblehead 3, Beverly 2: The Magicians picked up a hard fought win in a match that was continued on Tuesday at Bass River in Beverly after Monday’s bout was paused due to rain. With the win, Marblehead claimed the Northeastern Conference regular season crown outright in just their first season in the league. Mike Garber won his match at first singles, 6-0, 6-0, Jack Donovan won at No. 2, 6-4, 6-4 and senior captain Daniel Farfel won at No. 3, 6-3, 6-3. Beverly (8-2) won both doubles matches, as Matt Mitchell and Ryan Dunleavy prevailed at No. 1, 6-1, 6-3, and Tom Schroter and Owen O’Brien won at No. 2 in a thriller, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (10-8) over Aidan Ryan and Chris Thompson.