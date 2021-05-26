Cancel
Knox County, OH

Mount Vernon mayor leads Knox group seeking homeless solutions

By Bob Pepalis
Mount Vernon News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON – Residents on the west end of Mount Vernon want help dealing with threats, trespassing and the dangers of human waste caused by people living in a homeless camp on an island of Clinton Township property surrounded by the city. Mayor Matt Starr pulled together residents along with...

mountvernonnews.com
Mount Vernon, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

Fourteen Indicted by Grand Jury

Charles M. Shannon, 44, of Mount Vernon, was indicted for failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Shannon allegedly fled from KSCO deputies and officers from MVPD and Fredericktown PD on the night of May 11, when KCSO attempted to stop his vehicle near Fredericktown. At the time, Shannon was wanted for a parole violation. The pursuit included speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour, much of which was on roads posted at 55 mph. In addition to multiple traffic infractions, the pursuit resulted in the death of a dog which was struck in the roadway by pursuing police units. Shannon was arrested the following day by a KCSO deputy, and an MVPD officer who deployed a K9. Shannon was allegedly found in a tree where he climbed to avoid the MVPD K9.
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

Knox Public Health offers vaccine clinics schedule for this week

MOUNT VERNON -- Knox Public Health will offer several vaccine clinics this week including one May 18 specifically for those age 12-15. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, now available for youth ages 12 to 15, will be offered Tuesday, May 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Knox Public Health, 11660 Upper Gilchrist Rd.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Mount Vernon gets Bird scooters for alternate transportation

MOUNT VERNON – Bird launched its transportation alternative in Mount Vernon last week with 25 scooters for residents to use to run errands, get to work or just cruise around town. “A growing list of cities, states and countries are looking to micromobility alternatives, such as scooters and bikes, not...
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

The lonely death of shy Eddie Berger

MOUNT VERNON -- Shyness can kill you. To be sure, there are many risks at the opposite extreme, but in the case of one Knox County child, shyness was the fault that sealed his fate. This is the story of Eddie Berger. The morning of Feb. 15, 1876, was a...
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Probate Court of Knox County, Ohio Case No. 2021-7017

Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons, that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in the Probate Court of Knox County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Izzabell Lynn Buteau to Izzabell Lynn Green. The hearing on the application will be held on the 30th day of June, 2021, at 11:00 o'clock A.M. in the Probate Court of Knox County, located at 111 East High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

In the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, Case No. 20TF10-0253

In the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, Case No. 20TF10-0253, Shelley Coon, Knox County Treasurer v. Newton E. Swartzmiller, et al.. Judgment has been rendered in the above captioned case for taxes, assessments, interest, penalties, and costs (plus any additional taxes, assessments, interest, penalties, and costs, or other charges due and payable as of the date of confirmation of sale), against certain real property bearing Permanent Parcel No. 32-00161.000, commonly known as 0 Westmoreland Drive, Howard, Ohio 43028, the legal description for which may be found in Plaintiff’s Complaint, a copy of which is available from the office of the Knox County Clerk of Courts, 117 E. High St., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050. The Knox County Auditor’s Fair Market Value of the property is $4,400.00. The said judgment orders the property to be sold by the Sheriff of Knox County, Ohio for no less than $4,848.98. The Sheriff will therefore sell the collective properties to the highest bidder to pay such judgment. The Sheriff’s Sale will be held at the Knox County Sheriff's Office, 11540 Upper Gilchrist Rd., Mount Vernon, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 18, 2021. In the event the said property does not receive a sufficient bid, it shall be re-offered for sale at the same time and location on June 25, 2021 for an amount sufficient to satisfy the judgment on said parcel. Terms: 10% of purchase price but not less than $500.00 on day of sale with balance in 30 days or upon receipt of Sheriff’s Deed, whichever is later. Payment method is check, money order, or bank check only.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Warrior Bags' efforts recognized by 'Today'

MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon resident Mary Cunningham and Fredericktown's Mandy Craze knew that their dear friend Lisa Manns had a battle on her hands and she would need their help and support every step of the way. Little did they know that the three of them, along with their...
Ohio StateKnox Pages

Lane closures to begin May 18 on Ohio 13

MOUNT VERNON Current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County are listed below. Click on each route to see the location at OHGO.com. State Route 13 road widening and related work - This project includes roadway widening and other upgrades on SR 13 between James Street and Franklin Street. Estimated project completion is November 30, 2021.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Community Calendar

Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. Ohio is in Phase 2, with vaccine eligibility now for those 16 and older. The Health Department asks those who qualify to send an email to info@knoxhealth.com indicating name, age and phone number; unless they have done so already. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to check eligibility and available sites. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-392-2200.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Mayor suspends Mount Vernon Safety-Service director for poor judgment

MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr and Law Director Rob Broeren on Wednesday issued Safety-Service Director Rick Dzik a two-week suspension without pay “for poor judgment,” Starr said. Dzik changed the voting order by City Council members Monday night when two controversial issues were up for final votes....
Knox County, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

Knox County Construction Update

Jacksontown, Ohio (Thursday, May 13, 2021) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Knox County. All outlined work is weather permitting.
Mount Vernon, OHKnox Pages

Offenses in municipal court include failure to game check a turkey

MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found four guilty after hearings were held at the Mount Municipal Court on May 10, 2021. Allison Spaulding, 45 of Mount Vernon, was found guilty of Disorderly Conduct with Persisting Behavior. The Court sentenced her to pay a $200 fine, serve 30 days in jail, with all time suspended, and placed her on two years of probation with the following condition: complete a drug and alcohol assessment as soon as is practicable.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Mount Vernon Police Department to hire community advocate

MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon City Council approved the hiring of a community advocate for the Police Department on Monday. The measure passed by a vote of 4-3, the council’s second close decision of the evening. Councilmembers Mike Hillier, Julia Warga, Tanner Salyers and Janis Seavolt voted for the community...
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Sunset bagpipe concerts return to Ariel-Foundation Park

MOUNT VERNON – Bagpipe music at sunset will once again fill the lakeside air of Ariel-Foundation Park in Mount Vernon. A piper will play at the red bridge on the central lake at 8:30 p.m. for 10 Sunday evenings this summer. The free 30-minute concerts will be comprised of Scottish...
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Knox County Chamber updates area vaccine locations

A recent email from the Knox County Chamber of Commerce updated the following vaccine locations:. Vaccines available on an open appointment basis. The scheduling app is on the pharmacy's website. Pick the date and time to receive a J&J vaccine. Appointments are preferred over walk-ins to keep waste at a minimum and organization at the highest.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Letter to the Editor, 05.15.21

MOUNT VERNON – May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All. Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The...