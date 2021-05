Facing elimination, what is the message inside the Caps locker room? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A streak of 11 straight one-goal playoff games between the Capitals and Boston Bruins was snapped on Friday in Boston's emphatic 4-1 Game 4 win. After three games decided by overtime, the loss Friday felt deflating as it was the first time one team looked to be in control of the series and it also pushed Washington to the brink of elimination. The Caps will have to recover quickly to prevent the season from ending on Sunday in Game 5.