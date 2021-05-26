Revisited: Nashville’s 2020 NHL Entry Draft

The Central Division gives us a never before seen playoff series, as the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators will meet in the playoffs for the first time ever. — The last time the Carolina Hurricanes won a division title was in 2006, the same year they won their only Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. It’s not going to be easy for the Hurricanes however, as they’ve drawn the Nashville Predators as their first round opponent. The Predators have now made the playoffs for seven straight years, but they are still looking for their first Stanley Cup championship. Nashville does, however, still have a core group of veterans that took them to the Stanley Cup Final just four years ago. Can Carolina keep their quest for the Cup alive, or do the Preds have what it takes to get one step closer to that elusive championship?