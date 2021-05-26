Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Pop Up

By On the Forecheck
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, for one...Juuse Saros. I'm proud of the NHL for taking against in the fight for social justice for all. Jack Campbell could be a good option in net for the Leafs moving forward. It would be the SILLIEST THING for Washington not to pay their captain.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuse Saros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leafs#Dump Chase#Fight#The League#Moving Forward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders advance to second round of Stanley Cup playoffs

For the first time in 28 years, the New York Islanders have clinched a playoffs series on home ice. With a 5-3 win against the Penguins in Game 6, the Islanders will advance to the second round of the playoffs where they will face the Boston Bruins. I can only...
NHLontheforecheck.com

Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Win A Hockey Game

ICYMI: Eric takes a look at the Preds most recent draft class full of Lukes. After his 24-year-old season came to a close with another disappointing playoff result, Oilers superstar Connor McDavid emphatically put to bed any talk of him wanting out of Edmonton. Connor McDavid is going to pull...
NHLchatsports.com

Friday’s Dump & Chase: Handshakes and Heartbreak

A hot start and Saros’s gem wasn’t enough for Nashville to keep their postseason hopes alive. A heartbreaker in Smashville. OTF will have all the post season breakdowns. Congratulations to the 9 NJP players selected to attend the USA Hockey National Camp! This is an incredible achievement to represent themselves among the top talent in their birth years! Good luck at camp! pic.twitter.com/sZjgySDk5G.
Sportschatsports.com

Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Awards Szn

Pekka Rinne, P.K. Subban, and Kurtis Gabriel are this year's finalists. On the one hand, I would not be unhappy with any of these men winning (read more about what the others are nominated for here). On the other hand, Gabriel is a full decade younger than Rinne. Interlude. ““I...
NHLYardbarker

Blues 2020-21 Report Cards: Ville Husso

The St. Louis Blues’ 2020-21 season had its highs and lows, but ultimately ended in disappointment after the team fell in four games to the Colorado Avalanche in Round 1. In this series, we’ll look back on the season player by player, and evaluate each player’s performance as an individual, with an eye towards their future with the team.
NHLtrentonian.ca

TRAIKOS: Shot-blocking Savard making a defensive impact for Tampa Bay

Based on his lack of production, you’d have a hard time convincing casual hockey fans that David Savard was worth giving up a first-, a third- and a fourth-round pick for at the trade deadline. With no goals and no points in seven games, it’s difficult to argue that he...
NHLBoston Globe

Tyler Toffoli scores in overtime as Canadiens complete sweep of Jets

Tyler Toffoli scored at 1:39 of overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory at home over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night and a four-game sweep of their second-round playoff series. Toffoli took a cross-crease pass from Cole Caufield and beat Connor Hellebuyck with a one-timer for the...
NHLsportschatplace.com

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche NHL Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/8/2021

Vegas Golden Knights (46-17-4) vs. Colorado Avalanche (45-15-4) June 8, 2021 9:00 pm EDT. The Line: Colorado Avalanche -145 / Vegas Golden Knights +132; Over/Under: 5.5. The Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche meet in game five of their best of seven playoff series in NHL action from the Ball Arena on Tuesday night.
NHLfloridanewstimes.com

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was fined $ 25,000 by the NHL in post-match comments

For Bruins, Tuesday night was on the verge of losing for the sixth game of Wednesday night in the second round series against the Islanders at the Nassau Coliseum. The NHL fined Bruce Cassidy coach $ 25,000 after the Islanders won 5-4 in Round 5 at TD Garden on Monday night. Bruins’ left wing, Nick Ritchie, was fined up to $ 5,000 for his unpunished elbow to defense Scott Mayfield in the first period.
NHLrotoballer.com

NHL DFS Prop Picks for 6/8 - PrizePicks

Hello everybody and welcome! We bring you yet another playoff edition of NHL DFS on PrizePicks and that means our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great props we can look to take advantage of. PrizePicks is a great DFS props site where you can choose to select plays in terms of fantasy points or single stats. The goal is to build a 2-player, 3-player, 4-player, or 5-player entry and then select whether or not you want to play for the power play or the flex play. On the power play, you will need to be correct on each of your selections to win, and on the flex play, you will have a little more wiggle room for a chance to win some money back.
NHLheraldsun.com

Heroic effort from keeper Alex Nedeljkovic not enough as Hurricanes’ season ends

The Carolina Hurricanes did all they could to keep their season alive Tuesday. They competed hard, played with desperation against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, given the start in Game 5 of the playoff series, made some huge stops. Forwards Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter, coming off injuries, gamely played.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Drawing in for Game 5

Janmark (upper body) took line rushes and he is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Janmark will resume his usual third-line role alongside Nicolas Roy and Alex Tuch. The 28-year-old Janmark missed three games with the injury. Ryan Reaves will exit the lineup to make room for the Swede.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba is Masterton Trophy finalist

Matt Dumba's efforts to change hockey have been recognized again. The Wild defenseman is a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy that honors perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Philadelphia's Oskar Lindblom and San Jose's Patrick Marleau are the other finalists. The award is voted on by the Professional...
NHLUSA Today

Tampa Bay eliminates Carolina, advances to Stanley Cup semis

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games. Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves and stumped the homesteading Hurricanes for the...
NHLCBS Sports

Avalanche's Brandon Saad: Tallies seventh of playoffs

Saad scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 5. Saad broke a scoreless deadlock with just two seconds left in the first period, firing a desperation shot from the top of the left circle that somehow eluded Vegas netminder Marc-Andre Fleury. It was the seventh tally of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Saad, who has lit the lamp in seven of his last eight games despite registering just 16 shots on goal during that stretch, good for a 43.8 shooting percentage.
NHLfoxlexington.com

Stone scores early in OT, Knights beat Avs 3-2 in Game 5

DENVER (AP) — Mark Stone blocked a shot on the defensive end and by the time he spun around, a pass was waiting for him with nothing but clear sailing ahead. A burst of speed — even as tired as he was — and a wrist shot later, he was being mobbed along the boards by teammates.
NHLReporter

Flyers goalie prospect Sandstrom sticks around to play for Phantoms

Felix Sandstrom, the Swedish goaltending cat who was apparently committed to the idea that his Flyers' path wasn't working out so well, has suddenly reversed course. Why else would Sandstrom, Carter Hart's organizational peer who faced him goalie mano a goalie mano in the World Junior Championships in 2017, have signed earlier this week to play in Finland, and now is planning to play again in Allentown?
HockeyCBS Sports

Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Team high in blocks

Sergachev blocked five shots and provided four hits in 24:29 of ice-time in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes. The Bolts got lots of help from stellar play from Andrei Vasilevskiy in this series-clinching game, but the same could be said about Sergachev, who put his body on the line to secure the victory. The 22-year-old has provided just two points in this postseason but has racked up 22 blocks and 28 hits in 11 games.
NHLFort Morgan Times

Avalanche’s Cale Makar named Norris Trophy finalist

The Avalanche’s Cale Makar was one of three finalists named Wednesday for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top defenseman. The ballots were submitted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season and Makar is joined by the New York Rangers’ Adam Fox and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman.
Hockeyreviewjournal.com

Avalanche will be without Nazem Kadri for 2 more games

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri’s eight-game suspension was upheld by an independent arbitrator Wednesday. Kadri will not play in the next two games of the West Division final against the Golden Knights and is not eligible to return unless there is a Game 7 on Saturday. Kadri was...