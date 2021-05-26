Cancel
Florida State

Florida's New Social Media Law Violates the First Amendment

By Noah Feldman
Bloomberg
 7 days ago

Florida’s new law punishing social media platforms that ban politicians for violating their terms of service is obviously unconstitutional, violating the companies’ free speech and free association rights. But the law is a good opportunity to think about how the First Amendment applies to for-profit corporations, and suggests reasons to think more deeply about the infamous 2010 Supreme Court decision, Citizens United v. FEC.

