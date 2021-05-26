Florida’s New Social Media Law Violates the First Amendment

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that—in a first for state law—regulates how social media companies can moderate online speech. Under the Stop Social Media Censorship Act—which experts have already pointed out is likely unenforceable, given that it violates Section 230 Communications Decency Act and, arguably, the First Amendment—social media sites will be fined $250,000 for every day more than two weeks that a statewide political candidate is banned. The fine is $25,000 per day for sites banning candidates running for other positions. The protection is in place from a candidate’s day of qualification until the day of the election or when a candidate ends their run. It applies to users whose candidacy can be verified through the Division of Elections website, or through the website of a supervisor of elections. The law also states that social media companies cannot choose to limit or promote content from news outlets of a certain size.