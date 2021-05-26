Human Embryos Can Now Be Developed In The Lab Past 14 Days After Historic Guideline Change
Scientists will now be able to grow human embryos for longer than 14 days after the International Society of Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has updated their guidelines. The "14-day rule", which has been in place since the late 1900s, was designed to prevent researchers from developing embryos past the point in which a visible line of cells begins to form, but significant strides in research have meant that relaxing this rule is necessary to further developmental research. Each case will now be subject to rigorous ethics review and approval before researchers are allowed to continue the growth of an embryo.www.iflscience.com