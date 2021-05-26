newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coppell, TX

Baseball facing No. 2 state-ranked Keller in regional semifinals

By Meer Mahfuz
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When a program comes across a top quality team in the state, it often gets overwhelmed by the potential challenges it may face. Coppell baseball, however, is not just any other team but rather a group with an underdog mentality and playoff experience of defeating a top state-ranked team. The...

coppell.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
51K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
City
Denton, TX
Keller, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
Coppell, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Keller, TX
Local
Texas Education
Coppell, TX
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football#Playoff Series#Cowboys Game#Coaches Poll#The Game Awards#Coppell Baseball#Denton Guyer High School#Indians#Division#Sidekicksports#Twitter#State Ranked Keller#6a State Poll#Playoff Competition#Best Of Three Series#Region#Game Plan#Runs#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Education
Related
MLSPosted by
DFW Community News

Quotes: FCDvCOL | 5.29.2021

What do you want to say to fans…. It’s MLS - we have to win. If you don't win then you're not going in the right direction in MLS. If you look at the stats we had more duels, we had more possessions and we had more shots but we lost 3-0. It's a cruel game and I take full responsibility. And any upset fans? I understand they should be and I’m sorry because all of our intentions and all of our work, you know, the energy and effort we put into our preparation is to win.
NBAPosted by
DFW Community News

Game 4 preview: Can the home team finally break through?

(8:30 p.m. Sunday, American Airlines Center, Dallas) Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM (Univision 1270 AM, Spanish) About the Mavericks (2-1): They have come to the pivot point of this series. Either they become the first home team to win in this series, take Game 4, go up 3-1 and become the heavy, heavy favorite to advance to the second round. Or, they end up tied at two wins apiece and fumble away every shred of momentum they created with their two wins in LA to start the series . . . Apart from Game 2, Kristaps Porzingis has not found a good offensive rhythm in this series. He was 3-of-10 from the field and 1-of-4 from 3-point range in Game 3. He also collected just three rebounds in 34 minutes . . . The Mavericks have been sensational from 3-point range in this series, but for some reason, the closer they get to the basket, the tougher things get. They were just 18-for-47 on two-point shots in Game 3 (38.3 percent) . . . If they want to make life easier on themselves, make free throws. They have shot just 59.5 percent from the line in the last two games (25-of-42) . . . Luka Dončić, listed as questionable with a cervical strain, had 44 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in Game 3. However, he was just 7-of-13 from the line. That said, he’s been a beast in this series, scoring 31, 39 and then 44 points . . . While both teams have shot well in the series and there haven’t been a lot of rebounds to go around, the Mavericks have had problems in the past two games, getting outrebounded by five and six in Games 2 and 3, respectively . . . The series will shift back to LA for game 5 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Game 6, if necessary would be back in Dallas on Friday.
NHLPosted by
DFW Community News

LANCASTER SCORES TWICE LEADING ALLEN OVER RAPID CITY

Rapid City, SD – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), defeated the Rapid City Rush on Saturday evening by a score of 4-1, in front of 2,616 fans at Rushmore Civic Center. Les Lancaster was the hero for the Americans on Saturday...
Arlington, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

North Texas SC Draws 1-1 with Toronto FC II

North Texas SC sets its Globe Life Park attendance record at 2,212. Arlington, Texas - (May 29, 2021) - North Texas SC earns a point after a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC II thanks to Alex Bruce’s late equalizing goal at Globe Life Park Saturday afternoon. Game Summary. First Half:
Wylie, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

More than 600 Wylie High School seniors graduate

Rain stayed away for a second-straight night for Wylie ISD students and families, as Wylie High School graduated 610 seniors from the Class of 2021 Saturday night at Wylie Stadium. Wylie East High School graduated its 424 seniors on Friday night. The Monitor will have coverage of both graduations in...
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Texas lawmakers approve college athlete compensation bill

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers on Friday approved letting college athletes earn money with endorsements and sponsorship deals, pushing the state closer to joining others who have already opened the door to previously banned financial deals. Friday’s Senate vote sends the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott to consider signing into...
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Keller, TXDallas News

Baseball player of the week (May 16): Keller’s Robert Cranz

What he did: Cranz struck out a career-high 17 batters while tossing a two-hit shutout in Keller’s 8-0 win over El Paso Americas on Saturday in Wolfforth to complete a 2-0 sweep of a Class 6A area playoff series. He had one walk and did not allow a base runner after the third inning. His previous career high in strikeouts was 14 in an 8-2 win over Weatherford in a bi-district playoff on May 8.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Finebaum thinks Jimbo is a ‘safer bet’ than Sark

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge jokes with Paul Finebaum about the rain hitting his bald head at Ayers Hall before the Alabama game Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Ut Bama 08. A big looming debate involves which head coach between the Texas football program and...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Expected thunderstorms Tuesday force TCU baseball to cancel its game vs. Texas State

TCU baseball has seen another midweek game canceled. This time it happened to be what was scheduled as the final regular-season home game. TCU announced on Monday that its game against Texas State scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off due to expected thunderstorms in the Fort Worth area. It’s the third straight midweek game that has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Coppell, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Bring out the brooms: Coppell rallies to complete sweep of Dallas Jesuit

COPPELL – Coppell head baseball coach Ryan Howard has said that the gauntlet that is District 6-6A has helped to prepare his Cowboys for the playoffs. So, when Jesuit got out to a 3-0 lead on Coppell during Game 2, the Cowboys didn’t panic. Coppell relied on experience in previous games against the likes of Marcus, Flower Mound, Hebron and Plano to help get the Cowboys through any rough patches.
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Cole Tramel

Both of my older siblings went to Coppell and they were not ranked, so I didn’t really expect to be ranked that high. I’ve always just tried to get the highest grades I could, and junior year, I realized I would probably be in the top 10. What advice do...
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Kondapalli emphasizing unity, camaraderie amongst her teammates

The Sportlight highlights a male and female JV athlete every Monday and Friday. This week, Coppell sophomore Amolika Kondapalli, a JV softball pitcher, was selected. Coppell sophomore JV pitcher Amolika Kondapalli began playing softball when she was 8 and has since loved the sport and the relationships it fosters between teammates. She thoroughly enjoys the unity, camaraderie and life lessons the sport has provided for her since she first started playing.
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

One bad apple

Negative side of team loyalty rots original intent. From a young age, the concept of reporting wrongdoing has a stigma attached, a little negative social label stuck onto those who dare speak up. When it comes to sports, the fear of this label is combined with team loyalty ingrained in the program and the desire to win that fuels competition.