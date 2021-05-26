Nathan James Hamilton

Jonah Nathan Marderstein will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 16, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Jonah is the son of Cari and Eric Maderstein of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Jamie, Maya and Levi. He is the grandson of Linda and Jan Moskowitz, and Rita Marderstein and the late Stanley Marderstein; and the great-grandson of Ruth Fishman. Jonah attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys basketball.

PEPPER PIKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO