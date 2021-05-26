Nathan James Hamilton
Nathan James Hamilton, passed away suddenly on May 15, 2021. Nathan was born on Nov. 19, 1992 to Mike and Niki (Hollandsworth) Hamilton. Nathan is survived by his parents, Mike and Niki Hamilton of White Bluff, TN; brother, Zachery Hamilton of White Bluff, TN; children, Serenity Dawn and Joseph Matthew; grandmother, Peggy Hollandsworth of White Bluff, TN; aunt, Karen Hollandsworth of White Bluff, TN; nephew, Drake Hamilton of Pegram, TN; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.www.dicksonpost.com
Comments / 0