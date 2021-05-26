Charlotte finishes runner-up in state championship

Charlotte Middle School finished runner-up in the inaugural Class A TMSAA state championship last week, as the Tigers defeated Ridgeview Elementary School 8-3 on Friday and then lost to Inman Middle School 2-1 in the championship game. The Tigers picked up 13 hits on Friday against Ridgeview Elementary School, as Alex Pinson, Boone Harris, Jalon Page, Jack Buker and Preston Anderson had two hits each. Brady Ferrell scored three runs for Charlotte, as Page picked up two RBIs. Pinson started the game on the mound and pitched five innings. He out seven. He allowed four hits and two earned runs. Owen Maynard pitched an inning and two thirds and struck out one and didn’t allow a baserunner. Harris picked up the final out on the mound for Charlotte. Charlotte and Inman Middle School had a pitcher’s duel, as Page pitched six innings and allowed one earned run while striking out four. Pinson hit a triple over the right fielder’s head to begin the game but couldn’t come in to score after two strikeouts and a groundout to end the inning. Anderson scored the lone run of the game for Charlotte.