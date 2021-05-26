CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Charlotte finishes runner-up in state championship

dicksonpost.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Middle School finished runner-up in the inaugural Class A TMSAA state championship last week, as the Tigers defeated Ridgeview Elementary School 8-3 on Friday and then lost to Inman Middle School 2-1 in the championship game. The Tigers picked up 13 hits on Friday against Ridgeview Elementary School, as Alex Pinson, Boone Harris, Jalon Page, Jack Buker and Preston Anderson had two hits each. Brady Ferrell scored three runs for Charlotte, as Page picked up two RBIs. Pinson started the game on the mound and pitched five innings. He out seven. He allowed four hits and two earned runs. Owen Maynard pitched an inning and two thirds and struck out one and didn’t allow a baserunner. Harris picked up the final out on the mound for Charlotte. Charlotte and Inman Middle School had a pitcher’s duel, as Page pitched six innings and allowed one earned run while striking out four. Pinson hit a triple over the right fielder’s head to begin the game but couldn’t come in to score after two strikeouts and a groundout to end the inning. Anderson scored the lone run of the game for Charlotte.

www.dicksonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

Bulldog Duo Earns Runner-Up Doubles Honors At ITA Midwest Regional Championships

Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's tennis doubles tandem of Morgan Waller and Sam Stephenson came up just short in their bid to claim the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Midwest Regional Championship as action wrapped up on Monday (Sept. 20) in Indianapolis. Waller and Stephenson suffered...
TENNIS
Courier News

Apaches finish district runners-up

As the district tournament was coming to a close on Monday, the Clarksville Panthers and the Pottsville Apaches sat tied for the 2021 Boys 4A District Championship. Both teams selected their top scorers for the day to break the tie in a playoff. Wesley Scroggins and Aiden Owings were playing for the Apaches. Both teams headed back to the first tee box in order to see who would go home with the title.
POTTSVILLE, AR
stevenscountytimes.com

Runner-up Finish for Women’s Golf at Spartan Invitational

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s golf team came in second at the Spartan Invitational, hosted by Minnesota State Community and Technical College at the Pebble Lake Golf Course. The Cougars had rounds of 354 and 350 to end at 704 for the 36-hole event. Justine...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Middle School#Tigers#Inman Middle School 2 1#Page
Floyd Chronicle

Lady Jaguars finish as Class 2A runner-up

OWENSBORO — Floyd Central, the champion out of Section 8, finished runner-up in the 2A State Tournament at Kentucky Wesleyan College on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Jaguars lost to Lexington Catholic in the 2A state title match. Prior to the runner-up finish, Floyd Central defeated Harrison County in the state...
OWENSBORO, KY
Paducah Sun

Lady Eagles soar at state tournament, return as runner up

The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles traveled to play in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference (KCAC) Tournament in Lexington on Sept. 17 and 18, 2021, returning home as the KCAC State Runner-Up. Going against Portland Christian on Friday evening, the Lady Eagles won with two of three sets, 25-12, 19-25,15-12. And...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hastings Tribune

Patriots finish as runner-up in competitive home tourney

Saturday’s Adams Central volleyball invite was packed full of ranked teams, with half the tourney field finding spots in the top 10 of their respective classes. The Patriots — who are one of those ranked teams, coming in at No. 9 in Class B — notched wins in the first two rounds, including a victory over Class C-1 No. 7 Broken Bow, to advance to the finals. Awaiting AC in the championship was C-1 No. 10 Malcolm; the Clippers put on display its full arsenal of weapons on the offensive attack, and the Patriots got in their own way too many times, as Malcom took the tourney title with a 25-21, 25-20 win over host Adams Central.
VOLLEYBALL
Brainerd Dispatch

Cross-Country: Warriors run to 2 runner-up finishes

PIERZ — Thomas Ruhl posted a second-place 17:02.3 to lead the Brainerd Warriors boys to second place in the Rey Zimney Pierz Stampede Tuesday, Sept. 21. Ruhl was followed by Adam Cady in ninth, Braden Capelle in 16th, Michael Kuehn in 18th and Bennet Capelle in 22nd for the Warriors 64 team points, which trailed only Northwest, which won the boys’ event with 35 team points.
BRAINERD, MN
uicflames.com

Tang Finishes Runner-Up at Inaugural Briar Ridge Invitational

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. – Megan Tang recorded her best collegiate finish Monday afternoon, as the junior finished runner-up at the inaugural Briar Ridge Invitational hosted by UIC. Playing on the team's home course, Tang fired a final-round 77 to post a three-round total of 227 (+11) to finish in second and...
SCHERERVILLE, IN
fcnews.org

Bulldog boys finish runner-up to Bryan

DEFIANCE — Swanton made a good effort with a pair of golfers recording top 10 performances, but ultimately they finished five strokes behind Bryan and the Golden Bears came away with the Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys golf title at the league meet on Friday at Auglaize Golf Club. Bryan...
GOLF
louisburgsportszone.com

Lady Cats back on track after runner-up finish at home tourney

Louisburg senior Davis Guetterman tips the ball past the outstretched arms of an Olathe North player Saturday during the Louisburg Invitational. For being the No. 1 ranked team in the state at one point, the Louisburg volleyball team has been going through some growing pains as of late. The Lady...
SPORTS
thenewera-online.com

7th grade runner-up at Wagner

← Chester, Baltic top Parker in conference volleyball | Pheasants fall in homecoming clash →. Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker football team welcomed Sioux Valley to town last Friday night, facing off against the […]. 13 hours ago. by admin. Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker volleyball team continued...
CHESTER, SD
telegraphherald.com

Prep volleyball: Rams finish runner-up at 42nd annual Dubuque Invitational

Dubuque Senior can feel the momentum building, and it’s been a long time coming. Behind second-year coach and former Ram standout athlete Haley Zenner, the Senior volleyball program is on the upswing. While the proof has been evident all season — even cracking the Class 5A state volleyball rankings a...
DUBUQUE, IA
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

CFS takes runner-up at KCAC

Christian Fellowship reached the championship of the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference (KCAC) on Sept. 18 and finished runner-up to winner Trinity Christian Academy by a 2-1 margin. Playing in Lexington, the Lady Eagles opened the eight-team tournament on Sept. 17 with a 2-1 (25-12, 19-25, 15-12) win over Portland Christian....
SPORTS
kmaland.com

KMAland XC (9/20): Palmyra's Frey, Moyer nab runner-up finishes at Ashland-Greenwood

(Ashland) -- Emily Frey and Drew Moyer led Palmyra on Monday with second place finishes at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational. Frey placed second in the girls race and was joined by five other teammates in the top 15. Ava Palm, Lydia Lang, Bettie Jo Chambers, Kinsley Hvaranek and Emily Moyer ran seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 15th, respectively, and the Panthers scored 27 points to take second.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy