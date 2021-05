Slick Slime Sam is a pink rubber toy with two big eyes and a pair of glasses. Sam does art and design projects with their friend “Sue,” in their own, eponymous, YouTube series. One episode may see them building an electronic ATM out of cardboard, opening some blind bag toys or making Among Us-themed matryoshka dolls out of clay. Slick Slime Sam puts a STEM and sponsored content spin on those art and design shows that filled kids TV of yore. And, despite pledging to keep my kids off YouTube until they were far older, I think the channel’s content is mostly appropriate for my five year old to watch.