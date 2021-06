Many view data science initiatives and the advancing application of artificial intelligence as a movement that is ushering in a cultural transformation. But the result of this transformation is the digital society that already exists today. Living together is naturally influenced by these digital innovations and the targeted analysis of data can even turn entire industries upside down. In times of rapid change, those who fear change are also speaking out. At the same time, possible misuse of data due to insufficient data privacy is not even the biggest society’s problem. Many people are afraid of no longer having a place in the digital society. Digital natives who have grown up with innovations are more adaptable than people who at some point trusted that they could have a professional future even without in-depth technical skills. [1]