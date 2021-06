Another weekend is upon us. If you’re looking for some fun and family-friendly things to do around town and beyond (or even in your own home), we’ve got you covered!. Pixie Dust Players will present Winnie the Pooh Kids at Camp Riverbend (116 Hillcrest Road, Warren) on Saturday at 1:30 PM and Sunday at 11:00 AM. Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course… sharing snacks. Tickets are $15.