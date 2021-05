As the Regular Season comes to a close, it appears the Minnesota Wild made the best goalie addition during the offseason. When free agency opened up on October 9th, 2020, there were several quality goaltenders available on the market. Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News listed five goaltenders in their top thirty free agents for free agency, which didn’t include Matt Murray (who would be traded as an RFA), Thomas Greiss, and/or Mike Smith. Listed in the top thirty were Jacob Markstrom (#7), Braden Holtby (#12), Corey Crawford (#17), Anton Khudobin (#22), and Cam Talbot (#25).