Netflix decided to take a step too steep

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Wednesday, June 2 adds two new movies to the list, and one is about... science? It's not a kids' movie? Debuting at No. 9 is Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know, a science documentary featuring Stephen Hawking and others trying to capture an image of a black hole. And in the seventh spot is Rob Reiner's 2010 film Flipped, a teen rom-com set in the 1950s and '60s. Still, family films are dominant, with Dog Gone Trouble, Home, and Blue Miracle making up the top three spots.