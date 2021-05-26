Carla Muskat: Please vote for me and help the co-op bring broadband internet service
Readers who get their electricity from the NH Electric Cooperative have an opportunity to choose the Coop’s leaders in an annual election that closes on June 10. I’m asking them to cast a vote for me, Carla Muskat, of Sandwich. This is a critical time for the Coop. It recently launched a bold venture to bring 21st-century broadband internet service to members who struggle to stay connected for work, schooling, tele-health, news and entertainment.www.conwaydailysun.com