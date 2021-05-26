Cancel
Carla Muskat: Please vote for me and help the co-op bring broadband internet service

Readers who get their electricity from the NH Electric Cooperative have an opportunity to choose the Coop’s leaders in an annual election that closes on June 10. I’m asking them to cast a vote for me, Carla Muskat, of Sandwich. This is a critical time for the Coop. It recently launched a bold venture to bring 21st-century broadband internet service to members who struggle to stay connected for work, schooling, tele-health, news and entertainment.

Internetcincyweekend.com

Getting internet bill relief with the Broadband Internet Benefit Program

There’s a new, limited time, program out there to help families struggling with the costs of internet service with the Broadband Benefit Program from the FCC. Those who qualify could receive a discount of up to $50 per month (up to $75 per month for those eligible living on Native American Tribal lands). Plus, those who qualify can also get $100 discount towards a purchase of a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.
Internetspokanetribe.com

Spokane Tribe Internet Service

We wanted to remind all of you that the Spokane Tribe of Indians is beginning the next phase of its internet services rollout plan. In this phase we are getting a list of people who would like to utilize our services. Please recall that this service is through the Spokane Tribe, it is a different service from other internet service providers such as Century Link/Lumen, HughesNet and SimpliUnlimited. If you are interested please come to the lobby of the Administration building (look for table with blue covering 😊) this week during the day and signup. Initially, we will have a limitation on system installations; however we will expand our system installations as our plan grows. 😊
Little Rock, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Benefit lowers cost of broadband service

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Commerce announced it is working to help build consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB), a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Bath County, VADaily News-Record

Broadband Internet And The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative

Many residents in the Shenandoah Valley lack access to reliable, affordable broadband internet. It’s time to work toward a future where every resident has fast internet to the home. The benefits of broadband are well documented. They include better jobs, higher property values, improved educational outcomes, attracting and retaining businesses...
InternetBrookings Institution

Changing lives by connecting all Americans to broadband internet

Jackson County Kentucky has one stop light in its 347 square miles—but also high-speed fiber optic internet service to rival any big city. In the coal country of eastern Kentucky, the 800-person town of McKee is the hub of a one-thousand-mile fiber-to-the-home network covering two of the nation’s poorest and most remote counties. The fiber link was built almost entirely with dollars from the federal government. It is a powerful example of the infrastructure of the 21st century and the importance of extending those connections to all Americans.
InternetSanta Cruz Sentinel

Newsom proposes $7 billion expansion in broadband internet

Gov. Gavin Newsom is pitching a three-year, $7 billion broadband expansion to get California households connected to high-speed internet. “Let’s get this done once and for all, so that no future administration is talking about the scourge of the digital divide,” Newsom said Friday as part of California’s $100 billion windfall.
PoliticsSt. Albans Messenger

Gov. Scott, please veto broadband bill; help have nots

Someone once said that the worst enemy of a good plan was the pursuit of a perfect one. Truer words have never been spoken, concerning the current broadband bill before the House and Senate here in Vermont. Let’s face it, I live on a dirt road as do many Vermonters....
Washington, DCcbs19news

FCC: More than a million households enroll for Internet service help

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a million U.S. households have enrolled in a program to help cover the cost of Internet service. The Federal Communications Commission announced on Thursday that the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program has enrolled more than one million households since it debuted last week. According to...
InternetCaledonian Record-News

Starlink Brings Internet To Area Residents Forgotten By Traditional Broadband

When Evan Carlson, chair of NEK Broadband, moved to Sutton, he was told there would be options for internet access. “Like so many other people, I was told that I could get Consolidated Communications’ high-speed internet and that I might be able to get cable,” he said. “Then I called and, sure enough, they didn’t have service for me.”
Madison, WIWEAU-TV 13

Evers offers $100M to improve broadband internet access

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says the state will be using $100 million in federal coronavirus stimulus funding to award grants for expanding broadband internet access in Wisconsin. The federal funding is in addition to nearly $200 million in broadband expansion proposals Evers made in his state budget,...
Internetctexaminer.com

What about Regulating Connecticut’s Internet Broadband

It was inevitable, given the lessons of the last year, the innovations of online learning and medicine, that state Democrats would add access to the internet to a small number of regulated public utilities – along with water and electricity – basically guaranteeing every person in Connecticut the right to a speedy connection.
Internetbbcmag.com

Gateway Fiber Brings Gigabit Internet Service to St. Charles Market, Expanding its Regional Footprint

Fiber internet provider begins construction in St. Peters, St. Charles and Wentzville. ST. CHARLES, Missouri— Gateway Fiber is beginning construction in St. Peters and St. Charles. This follows its recent fiber construction in Wentzville which started in April and is part of a $150 million investment over three years. By the end of the year, Gateway’s high-speed fiber internet will reach approximately 30,000 homes and businesses in Warren, Lincoln and St. Charles counties.
Congress & Courtsabc12.com

Moolenaar supports measures to boost broadband internet access

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Congressman John Moolenaar is throwing his support behind two measures aimed at increasing the availability of broadband internet access in underserved areas. The Midland Republican is cosponsoring the Gigabit Opportunity Act, which would allow states to create opportunity zones in low-income rural and urban areas with slow...
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Broadband program to help rural communities

STILLWATER - Oklahoma State University agricultural economics professor Brian Whitacre's studies in recent years have focused on the value of broadband connectivity to rural communities. Last year brought that research into stark contrast. Parts of Oklahoma were already at a significant economic disadvantage compared with the rest of the country...
InternetPosted by
Great Bend Post

FTC sues broadband company for misrepresenting internet speeds

The Federal Trade Commission, along with law enforcement agencies from six states, sued Internet service provider Frontier Communications, alleging that the company did not provide many consumers with Internet service at the speeds it promised them, and charged many of them for more expensive and higher-speed service than Frontier actually provided.
Technologyrccatalyst.com

NC House votes to expand high-speed broadband internet access across state

Legislators in the House unanimously vote to distribute $750 million in federal funding to all 100 counties. A home in the northern mountainous region of Haywood County, where, like other rural areas that dominate the county, access to broadband internet is sparse. Mark Darrough / Carolina Public Press. All members...
InternetThe Eagle-Tribune

Getting help with affordable internet

Q: My daughter and son-in-law both lost their jobs this past year due to the pandemic. They still haven't found secure employment and decided it was best for their two children to move in with me. They needed an internet connection, which I had installed. However, the cost has become...
Internethoosieragtoday.com

FTC Files Complaint over Frontier Rural Internet Speeds

The Federal Trade Commission last week filed a complaint against Frontier Communications. The complaint alleges Frontier did not provide many consumers with internet service at the promised speeds and charged many for more expensive and higher-speed service than Frontier provided. Representative Ron Kind, a Democrat from Wisconsin, says it’s not...