Carla Muskat: Please vote for me and help the co-op bring broadband internet service

We wanted to remind all of you that the Spokane Tribe of Indians is beginning the next phase of its internet services rollout plan. In this phase we are getting a list of people who would like to utilize our services. Please recall that this service is through the Spokane Tribe, it is a different service from other internet service providers such as Century Link/Lumen, HughesNet and SimpliUnlimited. If you are interested please come to the lobby of the Administration building (look for table with blue covering 😊) this week during the day and signup. Initially, we will have a limitation on system installations; however we will expand our system installations as our plan grows. 😊