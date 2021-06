Fearing that Jesus was out of his mind, his family sought to restrain him, as indicated in Mark 3:20-35. The scribes accredited his power over demons to Beelzebub, the ruler of demons, implying he was possessed. Jesus answered in two parables: a house divided, and plundering a strong man’s house by first tying up the strong man. Blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is described as “an eternal sin” (v. 29). Jesus lifts up obedience to the will of God as the primary force at work in relationships and all of life. “Whoever does the will of God is my brother and sister and mother” (v. 35). Are you being true to God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit?