County welcomes new commissioner

On the other hand, the monastery is far ahead in terms of digitization at the municipal level. Citizens can now do many things on their computer that used to require a trip to the town hall. In some cases, an administration fee is incurred. It has now been clarified how these matters will be settled. “The administration has contacted Sparkasse about electronic payment channels,” said Mayor Georges Guogimos. It turns out that paying with a credit card incurs relatively high fees. Alternatively, PayPal started paying, which the municipality ultimately decided on. “Because of the fees that can be administered and because a large part of the population now owns such an account, which means that this type of payment is very popular,” said Gugimus. Wessobrunn also wants to study other fee payment options. “We have to think about electronic payment methods that are still useful and can be offered as well,” the mayor said. Request registration certificates, apply for police clearance certificates or postal voting documents, register and cancel company or dog registration, report lost property or road damage. All of this is now possible online at Wessobrunn. “If there are still certificates or digital signatures there, we can do a lot,” said Martin Kreiner of the administration, who is a big promoter of digitization at City Hall.