County welcomes new commissioner

By Brownsville Press
brownsvillepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Jim Duke was sworn in to the Haywood County Commission Friday, May 21. He was appointed to serve the […]. To access this post please login to your account. If you haven't already done so, you can subscribe now to access the Brownsville Press.

brownsvillepress.com
News Break
Politics
Related
Clinton County, PAnorthcentralpa.com

Clinton County Commissioners approve vaccination incentives for employees

Lock Haven, Pa. – Clinton County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve vaccination incentives for their county employees. "We do have concerns about our employees not taking advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated and this is where the union is backing us up on the fact that it would be a good idea, especially for all our employees that deal with the public, to be vaccinated," said Chief Clerk Jann Meyers.
Bedford, INwbiw.com

Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioner welcomes Robyn Bridges

BEDFORD – The Bedford Housing Authority welcomes Robyn Bridges to the Board of Commissioners. She will serve as a resident member of the board. Bridges has lived in Bedford all of her life and has called the Hauck House her home for the last six years. Bridges take Tiffany Todd’s position on the board, who moved from a resident member to a regular board member.
Butler County, PA977rocks.com

County Commissioners Discuss Efforts For Collective Health Response

Discussions are ongoing about how counties without a health department can be better prepared to handle public health crises. There have been reports circulating about establishing a regional health department between southwestern counties, but Butler County Commissioners say it’s best to look at all options. At their public meeting yesterday,...
Pottawatomie County, OKShawnee News-Star

United Way of Pottawatomie County welcomes new executive director

United Way of Pottawatomie County welcomes Sandy Vanderburg as its next executive director. Vanderburg will bring more than 10 years of hospitality, sales, and management experience to United Way of Pottawatomie County. In addition to her professional experience, Vanderburg has been an active member of the Shawnee community, volunteering for Junior Service League, participating in Leadership Shawnee, and serving as the hospitality leader for Life Church Shawnee.
Klickitat County, WAArgus Observer Online

Klickitat County commissioners hold discussion on direction of moratorium

Klickitat County Commissioners on Tuesday held a discussion concerning the ongoing moratorium on solar development proposals subject to a conditional use process. The moratorium essentially places a hold on conditional use applications for solar development project proposals sited outside the county’s Energy Overlay Zone. Commissioners made opening remarks before entering...
Grand County, COskyhinews.com

Grand Tourism board member awarded for byway work

A member of Grand County’s Tourism Board was one of three people recognized across the state for her work preserving Colorado Byways. The Colorado Scenic and Historic Byways Commission presented Lindsey Morrow, Walt Boulden and Adam Beh awards in a ceremony on May 6. Morrow, a member of the Grand...
Seneca County, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Seneca County welcomes new chapter of Cycling Without Age

Local nursing home residents and Seneca County Opportunity Center individuals soon will feel the wind in their hair. A Cycling Without Age affiliate has been established in Seneca County, and volunteers are being sought to help carry out the mission of providing rides in trishaws, or specially modified cycles. “The...
Cell Phonestechnewsinc.com

City hall visits increasingly on the computer – Wessobrunn app is well received

On the other hand, the monastery is far ahead in terms of digitization at the municipal level. Citizens can now do many things on their computer that used to require a trip to the town hall. In some cases, an administration fee is incurred. It has now been clarified how these matters will be settled. “The administration has contacted Sparkasse about electronic payment channels,” said Mayor Georges Guogimos. It turns out that paying with a credit card incurs relatively high fees. Alternatively, PayPal started paying, which the municipality ultimately decided on. “Because of the fees that can be administered and because a large part of the population now owns such an account, which means that this type of payment is very popular,” said Gugimus. Wessobrunn also wants to study other fee payment options. “We have to think about electronic payment methods that are still useful and can be offered as well,” the mayor said. Request registration certificates, apply for police clearance certificates or postal voting documents, register and cancel company or dog registration, report lost property or road damage. All of this is now possible online at Wessobrunn. “If there are still certificates or digital signatures there, we can do a lot,” said Martin Kreiner of the administration, who is a big promoter of digitization at City Hall.
Antelope County, NEelginreview.com

Notice of Meeting – Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF MEETINGS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE, 2021. Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold meetings in the County Commissioner’s meeting room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on the following dates and times: